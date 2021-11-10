People Magazine Names Paul Ruud “Sexiest Man Alive” | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Paul Rudd was crowned the “Sexiest Man Alive” of 2021 by People magazine.
The award to Rudd, known for his starring roles in the Marvel films “Ant-Man: Ant-Man,” “Welcome to 40” and “Clueless” (“No idea”), was announced Tuesday night in the CBS television program “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
The actor says in Friday’s edition of the magazine that some will be surprised by his choice.
“I am aware enough to know that when people find out that I have been chosen for this they will say ‘What?'” He said. “It is not false humility. There are many people who should receive it before me.”
But of course, he will not refuse the honor. Jokingly, he noted that he hopes the title will serve him up to “those sexy dinners” with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan, all recent winners.
Among those who received the honor before him are John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.
“I imagine I’ll be on a lot more yachts,” said Rudd. “I’m excited to extend my life on yachts. And I’ll probably try to improve in meditation with very soft light. I like to reflect. I think this will help me. to be more introverted and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to it. “
Rudd’s first big role was in “Clueless,” a 1995 cult classic starring Alicia Silverstone. In addition, she made her mark in comedies such as the films “The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”, “Virgin at 40” and “Welcome to 40”, a sequel to “Slightly Pregnant.”
The actor achieved superstar status with Marvel superhero films including “Ant-Man: Ant-Man,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.” He will also star in the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Legacy.” and will appear alongside Will Ferrell on the new Apple TV + series “The Shrink Next Door,” which premieres November 12.
Rudd, 52, said his wife was “shocked” at first when she told him the news. The couple have two sons, Jack, 17, and Darby, 12.
“But it was very sweet,” he said of his wife, Julie, who he has been married to for 18 years. “After some laughs and surprise, he said ‘Oh, you got it right.’ And that was very sweet. Probably not telling the truth, is it? but what is he going to say? “
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.