Paul Thomas Anderson and his family are obsessed with Marvel

Paul Thomas Anderson caught the attention of critics and specialists thanks to Magnolia – 84%, while with Intoxicated with Love – 79% showed audiences that Adam Sandler has all the resources to put on a great performance. For many, Bloody Oil – 91% is their greatest work and they consider Daniel Day-Lewis’s work as the best of his career. The director and actor teamed up again successfully to make The Phantom Thread – 97% that served as a goodbye to Day-Lewis, who officially retired from acting in 2017. Unlike other creators with the same level, talent and reputation, the also screenwriter has no problem in recognizing the different virtues offered by the genres and openly talks about his taste for superhero movies.

Although superhero films, and specifically Marvel films, are not always well regarded by the public, there are directors who consider that they do have great value in the history of cinema. Regardless of whether or not we are talking about their creation process, these titles can be very good at the level of the script, direction, acting and, of course, effects. Instead of dismissing these films without seeing them and guided by prejudice, Anderson decides to give them a try and knows that each style has a place in the industry.

The director spoke with Variety to promote his latest project called Licorice Pizza, and when asked what recent movies he recommended, he revealed his liking for Marvel:

Shang-Chi was very entertaining. It has fantastic energy, but it’s also true that I live in a Marvel-obsessed home, so following the journey of these Marvel stories is very exciting for us. I liked Venom 2.

Those terrified by the idea that the director of The Master: Every Man Needs a Guide – 85% like the UCM can sleep peacefully, as the director also recommended a certain French film that has already become cult:

Titane deserves to be seen. Proceed with caution – I have no idea how to recommend it, because it certainly isn’t to everyone’s taste. I don’t quite know what I feel, but by God, you are in the hands of a true filmmaker.

In the interview, the director was also asked his opinion on the current state of cinema and the economic effects caused by the global pandemic, to which Anderson replied:

I worry less than five weeks ago. With each passing week, the movies seem to get better. Venom 2 did well. James Bond did well. They seem to be defending themselves. The bad thing would be if they defend themselves to get back to where we were and continue making the same old garbage and shoving it down people’s throats, and that they buy it again.

To this answer, whoever interviews him asks if precisely titles like Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% o No time to die – 83% portray “the same old crap” for being part of multi-million dollar franchises that exploit their characters to death, and the director explained his position:

We’ve heard that fear before, and then it goes away when a couple of great movies come out that are smaller in scale and a little more creative. I’m not going to lie to you, there have been a couple of times when I thought the sky was falling. The exhibition industry was going to get a kick in the balls eventually, don’t you think?

Despite having to compete with the most anticipated releases and large formats, Anderson believes that there is room for everyone, and that the pandemic ended up showing that exhibitions could not continue as they did years ago. In that sense, the director is not against streaming platforms, and it seems great that more people can approach his work through these services. In fact, he affirms that he hopes that after his death, streaming will be the best way for new audiences to know his work.

As superhero films and sequels to famous franchises battle for the global box office, Paul Thomas Anderson hopes to release successfully Licorice Pizza. In this film he works with Alana haim, best known for being one of the elements of the Haim band; This is not so strange if we remember that the creator has directed several of his music videos. Licorice Pizza will also present to Cooper hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, who plays Gary, a young actor who also has to deal with the world of high school and his growing relationship with his best friend. This is a comedy coming of age that Anderson himself says is the most positive of his career.

