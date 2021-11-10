Paul Rudd named “Sexiest Man Alive of 2021” by People Magazine

Paul Rudd has been awarded the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ award of 2021, the prestigious title bestowed by the magazine People. The actor who has given life to Ant-Man in several of the Marvel films in addition to participating in numerous films such as ‘Welcome to 40’ or ‘Clueless’, received the news on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ which is broadcast on CBS America and joked that many may be surprised by such a decision: “I am aware enough to know that when people find out that I have been chosen for this they will say, ‘What ?!’ “ express.

“It is not false humility. There are many people who should receive it before me“, added a Rudd who logically is not going to reject such a pleasant honor. And he is the actor joins an exclusive list featuring faces like David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Johnny Depp and Bradley Cooper. But what Rudd wants, or so he jokingly assured, is to be able to attend “those sexy dinners” that are supposedly organized by some of the winners.

“I imagine I will be on many more yachts (…). I am excited to extend my life on yachting. And I’ll probably try to get better at meditation with very soft light. I like to reflect. I think this is going to help me be more introverted and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to it, “” he confessed.

Rudd is a superstar thanks to his roles in the Marvel films with his role as Ant Man, and At 52 he has become one of the oldest winners chosen by the magazine People. In fact, only Sean Connery and Harrison Ford achieved it with more years, with 59 and 56 years respectively. Paul has two children and is married to a woman who was “stunned” to learn that her husband is “the sexiest man alive” of 2021. “After some laughs and surprise he said: ‘Oh, they were right’. And that was very sweet. He’s probably not telling the truth, but what will he say“, he expressed.

