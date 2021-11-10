Paul Rudd is voted the Sexiest Man in the World by People Magazine

Paul rudd it is Sexiest man alive or People Magazine’s Sexiest Man in the World, who in previous years have given that flattering title to other stars from Marvel What Ryan reynolds and Michael B. Jordan.

The 52-year-old actor received the title on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert who revealed that some of this year’s title contenders were stars like Ryan gosling and even mentioned himself as a slight joke.

In addition to being the sexiest man in the world, Paul Rudd is part of the confirmed cast for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, one of the most anticipated installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it will introduce the great villain from Phase 4.

During Tuesday’s episode, Colbert welcomed Rudd under the pretext that he was only promoting his new movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but the attractive star participated in a skit about how to “scientifically test” his levels of sexiness.

“There has been rampant speculation in the sex markets. On Thursday, the New York Post reported that the headline would go to Chris Evans. Simultaneously, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson He claimed it was his, “began the host of the program.

Following the performance, Rudd participated in the skit where he had to splash water on himself, act like a puppy at a dog show, and go through an awkward medical exam only for Colbert to break the news that he was “not sexy.”

When Rudd humbly accepted the diagnosis, Colbert had a change of heart and revealed that humility was the sexiest attribute of all, thus announcing his title as the sexiest man alive in the world. People and present the magazine cover of the actor’s appointment.

When is Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania released?

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania debuts in 2023

On The Truth News We reveal everything you need to know about Paul Rudd’s film such as the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania It will hit theaters around the world on July 28, 2023.

