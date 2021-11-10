Paul Rudd is voted the sexiest man alive of the year – El Financiero

“When people find out that they will choose me for this, they will say: ‘What?'”, Joked the American actor Paul rudd after learning that his 52 years is he sexiest man alive 2001 for the magazine People.

Who will win the affection of the public thanks to their passage through Friends and popularize his work by entering the universe of Marvel on Ant-Man joins a list that includes John Legend, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper and Michael B. Jordan, whom he dethroned this year.

“This is not false humility. There are so many people who should understand this before me, “he said for the publication to which he assured that he is a man who while not working is dedicated to being with his family with his wife and two children.

Now I hope that I finally get invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney, Pitt and B Jordan. And I imagine I will be on many more yachts. I am excited to expand my life by sailing. And I’ll probably try to get better at meditation. I like to reflect. I think this is going to help me to be more introverted and mysterious, ”he said.

The announcement was made during the program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert who had him as a guest. Among Rudd’s upcoming projects is the series of Apple tv what do you share with Will ferrell, The shrink next door, which is inspired by true events between a celebrity psychiatrist and his patient, which will be released on November 12.

Likewise, the actor of Clueless and Welcome to 40 stars on the big screen Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman as a sequel to the original installments of the story almost 30 years ago.