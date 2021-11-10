Official details of Shaymin in Pokémon Legends: Arceus: how to get it and more – Nintenderos

After learning the latest news from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title. It is a known novelty today.

As we informed you, in the game we will have available an event of Shaymin and his clothing in Pokémon Legends Arceus for having save data for Pokémon Sword and Shield. The request in which you can obtain Shaymin will be available in Jubilee Village after the end credits of the game, and will allow us to get the Shaymin Eye-catching Set in the tailor shop once you have joined Team Galaxy.

Now we bring you all the official details of this Shaymin. We leave them below:

Shaymin (Earth Form)

They can also get hold of the Shaymin Eye-Catching Set inspired by this Pokémon. The request in which players will be able to meet Shaymin (Earth Form) will be available in Jubilee Village after the end credits of the game. You can pick up the Shaymin Flash Outfit at the tailor shop once you've joined Team Galaxy.

It is said that when the Gracideas bloom, they grant this Pokémon the power to fly to deliver messages of gratitude. Category: Gratitude Pokémon

Type: Plant

Height: 0.2 m

Weight: 2.1 kg

Don’t forget that we also have this bonus available:

Set of Pikachu and Eevee masks as a gift

Trainers who have played Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! o Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! You can get some Pikachu and Eevee skins for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Once you’ve joined Team Galaxy, you can stop by the tailor shop to get them.

What do you think about it? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of this premiere, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

