‘Ochoa was conflictive’; Osorio’s assistant exhibits Memo at El Tri

In the plan of Divo? More than three years after the end of the management of Juan Carlos Osorio with the Mexican National Team, dressing room issues are uncovered during their process. He was his assistant in that adventure, Pompilio Páez, who this Tuesday gave details of how difficult it was to live with Guillermo Ochoa, whom he let glimpse as the more troublesome on the subject of remembered rotations.

But not only that, the Colombian also stated that the win against Sweden in the 2018 World Cup in part it obeyed the refusal of Ochoa and other elements to leave their place so that other more suitable companions in that particular situation could play.

“The most difficult player to manage was Guillermo Ochoa because Profe Osorio liked to rotate, but he was always reluctant. Against Sweden he lost for not wanting to rotate, we would have made more points, “Pompilio told the program The Camps from W Sports.

On the contrary, one that today is erased from the Tricolor but was indisputable with the Prof was Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, of whom Páez had great concepts and also highlighted the work of convincing him Carlos candle, which in the previous World Cup cycle for Brazil 2014 declined all invitations and the same in the current one to Qatar 2022.

“Chicharito has had an excellent relationship with Osorio, we with Javier value his experience, his career. We spoke with Vela because he did not want to come and he was convinced, “he said.

Martino asked Juan Carlos Osorio for advice

Being at the head of the most questioned bench in the country, all help is welcome. Because, Gerardo Martino approached Juan Carlos Osorio and Pompilio Páez to receive feedback of his experience in El Tri, touching on specific issues such as the lack of defensive solidity, the rivals in the way that the National Team usually faces and the possibility of locating Chucky Lozano as a forward center.

“Martino expressed us a lot of concern about the position of 9 and he asked us if Hirving Lozano could play there. One of your important questions, from your concerns is the defensive system because in Mexico the games are very open, in their League they do not speculate and go out to attack. He asked us how we work on defensive issues and we explained to him that we look for people who are good at hand to hand, but the priority was always to defend themselves with the ball, “said Páez.

“Our recommendation to Gerardo Martino was that Mexico competed with powers, that played more of visitor, that the weather conditions play against, “he added in the case of the so-called” Moleros “, usually against alternative or low-level teams.