nobody has given anything to me or Sergio Pérez

Although television cameras rarely focus on Fernando Alonso and Sergio Pérez Together they are two pilots who know each other not only from the outside for the moments they share in their struggles on the track when they present themselves; to a certain extent there is a more personal knowledge between the two after the time that the Mexican spent as a pilot of the Ferrari Driver Academy in the same period that the Asturian wore the red uniform.

The Spaniard was the current Red Bull Racing driver’s first rival in the fight for what looked like his first victory in the Formula 1 at the 2012 Malaysian Grand Prix, a wet race in which Alonso prevailed by crossing the checkered flag.

But the two of them, like Carlos Sainz, are united by something else: being the only Spanish-speaking people on the grid, a situation that, in the opinion of the two-time world champion, forces them to do extra work compared to the drivers. of other nationalities before an extra-sports charge imposed by their country of origin.

“We are both Latino, we are in a very British world where we have more difficulties than British pilots,” Alonso said in a zoom of Mexican media where Motorsport.com was included.

“The doors are easier to open to a British driver. The world of Formula 1 is dominated by the British both in the teams and in the press, as in everything, that extra difficulty, that having to do a little more to have to be recognized, I think it has happened to me and Sergio (Pérez ) in our careers ”.

The current Alpine driver does not focus on the negative side of this so-called favoritism and that is where he considers he has a similarity with the Mexican driver. “But thanks to that it has been motivating and has pushed us to give 100 percent, because nobody has given us anything and that is something I admire about Checo.”

Podium: race winner Fernando Alonso, Scuderia Ferrari, second place Sergio Pérez, Sauber F Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah

Both drivers have competed with each other for nine seasons starting in 2011, by which time the Spaniard already had two titles in his pocket and nine seasons as a driver in teams such as Minardi, Renault, McLaren and Ferrari.

With that experience behind, Alonso analyzed the Mexican’s 2021 season, the first time he has a competitive car on the grid, and highlighted his work done placing fourth in the drivers’ classification and collaborating with points for an intense fight between Mercedes and Red Bull for the builders cup.

“It went very well. Very well. It’s the first year that he really has a car to fight for wins, podiums and pole positions. “

The competitor from the house Alpine stressed that these results have a special feeling when having to go through a rapid process of adaptation with the RB16B, a very different car from the 2020 Racing Point based on the 2019 Mercedes, and created especially for Max Verstappen.

“I think it has had a good adaptation to Red Bull, it is not an easy car, it is a very fast car, but also very designed for Verstappen who has been in the team for many years, that adaptation period is never as short as we would like, but Checo I think he has done very good performances ”.

“He has not been lucky in specific moments and in important races in which he has had a mishap or a moment of bad luck, but in general I think he has been there helping the team.”

Due to these factors and the way in which Pérez is closing the championship, with three consecutive podiums between Turkey, the United States and Mexico, Alonso believes that the great chance for the Mexican will come in 2022 with the introduction of the new technical regulations.

“Next year he has a very good opportunity, I think he and the team are happy,” he concluded.