Nicole Kidman is a dangerous spiritual healer – Film and TV – Culture

“If someone told me: ‘Give me your cell phone for ten days, I can heal you and make you feel good’, I would say: ‘Count on me!’ Nicole Kidman in a television interview. And precisely she has been on the verge of losing her sanity, only in fiction.

She was a battered woman who only found refuge in the secret accomplice of a circle of friends. She was engulfed in an intrigue in which infidelity and corrosion of the foundations of a perfect lifestyle pushed her to the edge of tension with an unsolved murder.

(You may be interested: Nicole Kidman will make a series for Apple TV +)

That was the life of his characters in Big Little Lies and The Undoing, which revealed her shocking presence and that ability to play between everyday mysteries and the halo of being a victim who does not allow herself to be knocked down by the circumstances.

But now that same Kidman offers total healing, taking more than a cell phone away from those who decide to follow her on. Nine perfect strangers (miniseries now available in Amazon Prime Video), in which she flirts again with a dense environment and appears with a strange glow as a repairer of broken souls and as a teacher who pulls the strings of a kind of ‘high-end resort’, in which a motley group of people trying to find balance in their lives.

Nicole Kidman (left) and Meryl Streep in the second season of ‘Big Little Lies’.

Her name is Masha, a kind of guru from another world. She is always dressed in white and with a look that encloses an ethereal magnetism and a bit of madness. She says it well at one point in the series when they ask her if she is in her right mind: “What is necessary and what is necessary” is the answer of this enlightened one who lives in a space between luxury and a suitably named dream: Tranquillum House.

But everything indicates that there is nothing so clear about that concept, despite the natural beauty, controlled food and group dynamics to make catharsis and erase the wounds of the past.

Nine perfect strangers it quickly hooks the viewer because it is dedicated to showing the features of the conflicts that torment the different guests: a writer in frank decline, struck by heartbreak and deception; a young millionaire and his precious and insecure instagramer partner who try to find a way out of a love that is dying out hopelessly.

Masha hides more secrets than her chosen ones.

The gallery of characters continues with a mature woman full of emotional conflicts and contained anger for a betrayal that has eaten away all her self-esteem; a former athlete with addiction problems who hides a pain that is stronger than that of his back due to an injury.

And, as if that panorama of drowned souls were not enough, there is also a journalist who does not know how to fill a void and a family that is torn between the loss of a loved one and denial to try not to collapse. Betrayals, imbalance, dependencies of all kinds and heartbreak they are the elements that merge in this cocktail that mutates from drama to suspense.

(You may also be interested in: The series and movies on the new Star + platform)

Bobby Cannavale plays Tony Hogburn on the show, a retired sportsman with a lot of trauma on his back.

Masha chooses her ‘patients’ and in the eight episodes of the miniseries it seems that she wants to push them to the limit of their endurance, effectively manipulating their emotions and reactions to achieve a change. “This was an opportunity to develop something really twisted, strange and wonderful,” Kidman recalled at a meeting of television critics.

But the chosen ones are not the only ones with problems, and the miniseries (which premieres a chapter every Friday and already has four on the Amazon Prime Video platform) is in charge of showing the contrasts of Masha and your team. She suffers, she has –as all– secrets and incarnated fears because of a threat that looms in the same place that promotes absolute tranquility.

The production takes advantage of that somewhat evil curiosity of knowing the pain of the characters and waiting for the worst to emerge. The premise of fiction is that in ten days these characters are going to have a radical change, And that means that the audience is awaiting this transformation, although it is impossible not to think that things are going to end very badly. There is always something cloudy or bad in what seems clear or perfect.

What are you going to tell me that I don’t already know? What secret do you have that will make me feel like a million dollars?

Nine Perfect Strangers was written by Liane Moriarty, also the author of the novel Big Little Lies. At first he thought about developing the plot inspired by Jim Jones, leader of the sect ‘The Temple of the People’, which led 980 of his indoctrinates to commit suicide in 1979 on the island of Guyana, but he gave up on that approach.

He preferred to take his X-ray of a privileged and sick society to a place of well-being, away from consumerism and the busy pace of city life.

Each experience is part of a puzzle that has as its center a Nicole Kidman reconverted and that offers the charisma and the dramatic density to be plausible as the ethereal leader and just ‘crazy’ to be able to make work what seems to have no fix.

“As much as people want to feel good, they are also predisposed to be very cynical about that idea. ‘What are you going to tell me that I don’t already know? What secret do you have that will make me feel like a million dollars? ‘ It’s a lot of pressure, but Nicole has that magical, ethereal quality (…). That charisma took over everything, and it was very easy to succumb and be seduced by it, “he recalled. Michael shannon about the filming of the series. Shannon plays Napoleon Marconi – a father who reveals his deepest grief to Masha.

Nine perfect strangers has received mixed reviews. It has been considered an intense and addictive miniseries, but at the same time it has been criticized for its need to insist that there is something evil and mysterious, which overshadows the emotional turbulence revealed by the guests and a good acting work that manages to keep the viewer clinging to the history.

But Kidman shines in a special way –the character was thought for her from the beginning of the television project–, and it is clear that the story seems to be moving towards a cruel end for her or for some of those who accompany her on that journey of rebirth and suffering.

(It may be of interest to you: Ed Asner, actor of ‘Lou Grant’ and leading voice of ‘Up’ has died)

The actress, who a few years ago was in a retreat in which it was impossible to speak and everything was communicated through notes in a notebook, came out safely from that experience, but another may be her destiny when trying to save (or maybe destroy) some not-so-perfect strangers.

Andres Hoyos Vargas

@ AndresHoy1

More news

These are the series that arrive on digital platforms in September

These are the five highest grossing films in history