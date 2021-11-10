Nicolas Cage’s hyper-realistic mask in ‘Mandy’ is now available for 2000 euros

Mandy Panos Cosmatos has become a true cult film with hundreds of thousands of fans touting its benefits. For months, as they explain in Bloody disgusting, the signature of collectibles and cinematic memorabilia Legion M has been producing prop replicas of all kinds, such as the ax carried by the character of Nicolas Cage in the film and other niceties. But we assure you that nothing like what would be the wildest piece of the entire line: a latex mask with the faces of the Red Miller character made in a hyper-realistic way. Its price? 2000 euros. You can order it here.

Use and Enjoy Your Own Bloody Head by Nicolas Cage

The new mask with the face of Nicolas Cage has been designed by special effects expert Rubber Larry, a true celebrity at creating highly realistic latex faces for the stunts and stunt doubles of Hollywood stars. As explained from Legion M, each mask is individually handcrafted by Larry, starting at the base, which is none other than a Nicolas Cage sculpture. made from countless photos and references of the movie.





“Cast in highest quality latex rubber, these thick but soft and comfortable masks inspected, trimmed, then printed, painted and rubber sealed of silicone for realism, durability and longevity, “adds the manufacturer about the manufacturing and design process. Larry developed a unique technique while making masks for Hollywood studios, seeing that many of them ended up subject to production wear and tear. preserve the detail of the face with respect to the film Mandy, each mask receives the utmost attention to detailsFrom skin tone to sheer blood to carefully styled and hand-trimmed hair.

“ Only 30 units have been manufactured, each with a signed certificate of authenticity

Only 30 units have been manufactured, each with a certificate of authenticity signed by SpecterVision producer Daniel Noah and Rubber Larry himself, so it’s not something to wear around on Halloween. Or yes. “When not in use, this mask functions as a strikingly lifelike display bust and comes with its own custom solid resin sculpted base, also created by Rubber Larry. Mandy and the carvings of the Beast and the chainsaw adorn the worn heavy metal base, “he concludes. Legion M, which expects this limited run to be sold out in a few weeks.