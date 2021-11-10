New details of the Game Awards 2021 – Nintenderos

After a while of waiting, now finally we receive news related to the Game Awards 2021. Today news about this event has been confirmed.

In this case, the details have been offered by the event organizer himself, Geoff keighley, who has shared some statements about what we can expect. We leave them below:

You know, it’s great to have celebrities, it’s great to have music, but I think really focusing on games is important. Especially this year, there will be a wealth of content for 2022 and 2023 that will show us our largest list yet of world premieres and announcements. It’s definitely a very busy year in terms of the number of games we’re releasing. We are fortunate that almost all developers and publishers want to have some degree of content in the program. There will be things really impressive. I still feel like we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible in Playstation 5 and Xbox series x, so I think we will see some things on the show that are really impressive. We will see images of games that will remind people that the best of this industry is yet to come. The prizes are about half the show and the other half are the announcements and premieres. There will also be more previews of things that aren’t video games, but adjacent video games [como un programa de televisión o una película inspirada o recreada en un videojuego].

We also remind you of some more details:

The 2021 Game Awards will take place on December 9, 2021

They can be followed online as usual

There will be a face-to-face ceremony after in 2020 it was only online due to the covid pandemic

There will be limited invitations and it will be held at the Microsoft Theater

We will know more details about the anti-contagion security measures later.

For now we do not know if Nintendo will make announcements at the event, although in previous years it has revealed very interesting news

You can visit the official website of the event here

What do you think? We will have to be attentive to more data.

