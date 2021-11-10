Netflix: The BEST Tom Hanks Movie You Didn’t Know About, And It’s Not Forrest Gump

During the last days, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics of interest, such as certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people wonder what they can see in the giant of streaming, Netflix, where you can find a wide variety of movies of various themes and genders.

In addition, many people show interest in certain productions in which their favorite actors and actresses acted, such as Tom Hanks, who has established himself as an icon within the world of cinematography. U.S.

Tom Hanks’ artistic career

Thomas jeffrey, better known as Tom Hanks, is an American actor and producer who was born in California on July 9, 1956; The famous man has been recognized for his various appearances in drama and comedy films, such as “Splash” in 1984, “Forrest Gump” in 1994, “Apollo 13” in 1995 or “The Post” in 2017.

For this reason, we recommend the film “Angels and demons”, which is hosted on Netflix and follows a story of suspense and mystery, which had a premiere in 2009; It was directed by Ron Howard, and written by David Koepp and Akiva Goldsman, based in turn on the novel by Dan Brown.

This successful movie was filmed in Rome and in studios Sony Pictures in Culver City, California; managed to raise about $ 485 million around the world.

What is “Angels and Demons” about?

“Angels and Demons” follows the story of a symbologist from Harvard, who is looking for clues to avoid an attack on the Vatican by a secret society seeking revenge.

In addition, the investigation by the European Organization for Nuclear Research, since three vials of antimatter particles are lost and later the father Silvano is murdered and one of these jars disappears.

Here we show you the trailer of this successful American film, which has become one of the favorites of the followers of the platform Netflix: