Netflix: The BEST Robert Downey Jr Movie You Didn’t Know About, And It’s Not Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr’s career

For this reason, we recommend a film that stars Robert Downey Jr, American actor who has established himself as a benchmark in contemporary cinema.

The famous actor, producer and singer U.S began his career from an early age, appearing in various productions directed by his dad, Robert Downey Sr.

This is how the actor decided to study acting in academies of New York, but later dropped out of school to focus fully on his career artistic.

What movie to watch on Netflix?

Downey gained great prominence and recognition after starring in the 1992 film “Chaplin,” where he won a BAFTA and later earned US nominations. Oscars and Golden Globes.

Under this panorama, the famous one has participated in various productions in which he has stood out, as happened with Iron Man and Avengers, but not only that production has been positioned as the favorites of his public.

For this reason, we recommend “The Judge”, an American film released in 2014, which is hosted on Netflix in the drama category; It was directed by David Dobkin.

The movie is starring by Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall, Vera Farmiga, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jeremy Strong, Dax Shepard, and Billy Bob Thornton.

“The Judge” follows the story of Hank Palmer, a successful attorney from Chicago, who has been away from his family for years, but his life changes when during a trial, Hank receives a call from his brother Glen, who informs him that his mother has died.

Then we leave you the trailer of said tape of the famous actor U.S: