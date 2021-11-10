Netflix: The BEST Nicolas Cage movie you didn’t know about, and it’s not Contra / Cara

In recent weeks, people often wonder more about new trends or topics of interest, such as with certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people wonder what they can watch on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a wide variety of movies from various thematic and genders.

Let us remember that after the arrival of the coronavirus to Mexico, people tend to spend more time on social networks but also on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or Disney Plus.

What movie to watch on Netflix?

This is how some people also prefer to see films that seriesFor this reason, we present below one of the films with more science fiction, but which, in turn, tells a story about the family.

For this reason, we recommend a film that stars Nicolas Cage, which is hosted within the streaming giant, Netflix, and that you can enjoy this week with your loved ones.

It is about the film “Presagio”, which was released in 2009 and is within the science fiction genre; starred Nicolas Cage and Rose Byrne, and directed by Alex Proyas.

What is “Omen” about?

“Omen” follows a story set in 1959, during the opening of a new school, where a teacher asks her students to imagine what the future would be like in 50 years.

This is how the idea of ​​the little Lucinda embry was chosen as the winner, which consists of creating a time capsule where students can create drawings of what the future would be like, but the girl only writes various nonsense numbers on a sheet of paper apparent.

From that moment, the story begins to turn complicated due to the girl’s drawing, who enters a kind of trance where she only writes numbers and ignores the call of her professor.

Here we show you the trailer of this famous tape, which is hosted on the streaming giant, Netflix: