NASA reveals first satellite images of Landsat 9

NASA revealed the first images of Earth taken by the Landsat 9, joint mission between the agency and the United States Geological Survey, which was released on September 27 of this year.

The images provide a preview of how the mission will help people to manage vital natural resources and understand the impacts of climate change, adding to the unrivaled Landsat data record spanning nearly 50 years of Earth observation from space, NASA reported.

“The first Landsat 9 images capture critical observations about our changing planet and will advance this joint mission of NASA and the United States Geological Survey that provides critical data on Earth’s landscapes and coasts as seen from space.” said the administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson.

“This program has the proven power not only to improve lives, but also to save them. NASA will continue to work with USGS to strengthen and improve accessibility to Landsat data so that decision makers in the United States, and around the world, better understand the devastation of the climate crisis, manage agricultural practices, preserve resources. precious and respond more effectively to natural disasters ”. Bill Nelson noted

These first images show Detroit, Michigan, with neighboring Lake St. Clair, the intersection of cities and beaches along a changing Florida coastline, and images of the Navajo Country in Arizona that will add to the vast amount of data that we they will help monitor crop health and manage water for irrigation, the agency noted.

Photo: NASA

The new images also provided data on the changing landscapes of the Himalayas in High Mountain Asia and the coastal islands and coasts of northern Australia.

Photo: NASA

Landsat 9 is similar in design to its predecessor, Landsat 8, which was launched in 2013 and remains in orbit, but features several improvements. ANDhe new satellite transmits data with higher radiometric resolution to Earth, allowing you to detect more subtle differences, especially in darker areas such as water or dense forests.

For example, him Landsat 9 it can differentiate more than 16 thousand shades of a color of a given wavelength; Landsat 7, the satellite that is being replaced, detects only 256 tones. This increased sensitivity will allow Landsat users to see much more subtle changes than ever before.

“First Light is a huge milestone for Landsat users – it’s the first chance to really see the kind of quality Landsat 9 offers. And they look fantastic,” he said. Jeff Masek, NASA Landsat 9 Project Scientist.

“When we have Landsat 9 operating in coordination with Landsat 8, it will be a large amount of data, allowing us to monitor changes on our home planet every eight days.”

How does Landsat 9 work?

Landsat 9 carries two instruments that capture images: the Operational Land Imager 2 (OLI-2), which detects visible, near-infrared, and short-wave infrared light at nine wavelengths, and Thermal Infrared Sensor 2 (TIRS-2), which detects Thermal radiation at two wavelengths to measure temperatures of the earth’s surface and its changes.

These instruments will provide users of the Landsat 9 essential information on crop health, irrigation use, water quality, forest fire severity, deforestation, glacier retreat, urban sprawl and more.s.

“Landsat 9 data and imagery are expanding our ability to see how the Earth has changed over decades,” said Karen St. Germain, director of the Earth Sciences Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Photo: NASA

“In a changing climate, free, continuous access to Landsat data and other data from NASA’s Earth observation fleet helps data users, including urban planners, farmers, and scientists, to planning ahead, ”said Karen St. Germain.

NASA’s Landsat 9 team is conducting a 100-day verification period that involves testing the satellite’s systems and subsystems and calibrating its instruments in preparation for delivering the mission to the USGS in January.

USGS will operate Landsat 9 alongside Landsat 8, and together the two satellites will collect approximately 1,500 images of the Earth’s surface every day, covering the world every eight days.

“The incredible first images from the Landsat 9 satellite are a glimpse into the data that will help us make scientific decisions on key issues, such as water use, impacts of wildfires, degradation of coral reefs, retreat of glaciers and the ice shelf and tropical deforestation ”. said USGS Acting Director Dr. David Applegate.

“This historic moment is the culmination of our long-standing partnership with NASA in the development, launch, and initial operations of Landsat 9, which will better support environmental sustainability, climate change resilience and economic growth, all while expanding a incomparable record of Earth’s changing landscapes ”, he asserted.