Movie premieres: From Chris Evans to Hugh Jackman: these are all the stars that appear in ‘Free Guy’ | Film and Television

Free guy It is one of those films that make us happy in the summer: fresh, direct, not very long, has good characters and an excellent cast that brings them to life led by a fantastic Ryan Reynolds, true king of the show. The plot of this crazy virtual adventure is reminiscent of Ready Player One already Matrix: Reynolds plays a Bank cashier called Guy who one day a woman (Jodie Comer) warns him that he lives in a computer simulation.

What follows next is a battery of crazy situations that intermingle sequences of action with superb digital effects, as well as a lot of imagination, so much so that the film is clearly framed within the limits of the Science fiction. Everything works like clockwork on this film that is garnering rave reviews – despite the fact that such a good reception was very little expected – and sweeping the box office.

But for those of you who haven’t seen Free guy or if you have doubts, we give you a little incentive to encourage you to fill the movie theaters: its cast. The film not only features Ryan reynolds and Jodie Comer in the leading roles, but there are an avalanche of celebrities that appear throughout the film, many times as guest cameos.

This is the case, for example, of the actor of Stranger things Joe keery, who does have a very relevant role. Others, on the contrary, appear for a few seconds, but finding them in the middle of the footage has surprised their fans for good.

Because in Free guy actors come out like Hugh jackman and the mythical Captain America of the MCU: Chris Evans. The first only lent his voice and in the version dubbed into Spanish it is difficult to catch him, but the second played himself in a funny scene.

We also have a cameo from Channing tatum embodying one of the avatars of the film and who appears towards the beginning of it, in addition to a Dwayne johnson, The Rock, who has lent his voice for one of the robbers that Guy meets in one of the funniest scenes in the film. Another who has also lent his voice has been John krasinski, the director and co-star of A peaceful placewhile the actress Tina fey appears for a few seconds characterized as Keith’s mother (Matty Cardarople).