Motorola’s next mobile will be a beast with Snapdragon 898 processor and 68 W load

All the information about Motorola’s next high-end has been leaked. This will be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

The next Motorola’s flagship smartphone will be called Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, and will be the successor to the current Edge 20 Pro. With it, the brand will try to sneak back into the high-end segment at the hands of a phone equipped with the latest specifications, which today we have been able to know thanks to a leak from the portal TechnikNews.

According to the leaked information, the device is known by the model number XT-2201 and the code name “Rogue.” From him, data on your processor model, your display capabilities, or your memory configurations, among other things.

This will be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The Edge 30 Ultra will be one of the first phones to have the new Qualcomm platform, known as Snapdragon 898 or SM8450. We know, therefore, that the device will be a high-end device aimed at competing with the most powerful mobiles on the market.

Likewise, it is expected that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch diagonal OLED HDR10 + display, with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 144 hertz. It is unknown, yes, if the panel will use LTPO technology.

Other leaked details are the inclusion of 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 5,000 mAh capacity battery and 68W ultra-fast charging, which would allow the device to fully charge in less than 35 minutes. Unfortunately, there will be no wireless charging included.

From its photographic system it is known that it will be led by a 50 megapixel main camera that will make use of the OV50A sensor, the same one that is included in models like the Huawei P50. Next to it, we find a sensor 50 megapixel Samsung JN1 associated with an ultra wide angle lens, and a third with 2 megapixels for portrait mode captures.

That’s not all: on the front, a 60 megapixel camera would be in charge of capturing selfies and video calls. This sensor will be located in a hole in the upper part of the panel.

To all the above we must add other details such as the IP52 certification that guarantees certain resistance to water and dust, stereo speakers, the button dedicated to invoke the Google Assistant, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2 or the lack of a headphone port. It will also be one of the first models to hit the market with Android 12 inside.

Its launch is scheduled for next December in China, where it will be announced under the name Motorola Edge X. Later, throughout the month of January, the presentation of the global version would be held.

