Motorcyclist tried to avoid a dog bite and has an accident in Yucatán

On Tuesday morning there was a accident, where a motorcyclist who tried to avoid a dog bite.

The events occurred on Calle 20 between 25 and 29 of the Caucel police station, west of Yucatán.

It was around 7:00 a.m., when a young man was riding on his 150 motorcycle, with EHS9K license plates, and he skidded after an off-leash dog ran out of a house, threatening to bite the driver.

Before the untimely attack, the young man lost control of his motorcycle and ended up skidding.

Police learned of the fact.

Neighbors of the place who heard the noise that the accident made, went out and requested the support of the emergency services, so elements of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) came to the place, who learned of the facts and requested the paramedic support.

As soon as the paramedics arrived, the injured young man was assisted, who required to be transferred to a clinic in Mérida, since he was polyconstructed.

The dog turned out to have no owner.

It is worth mentioning that the dog turned out to be a stray, so the young man will have to take care of the damage to his motorcycle.

Crashed motorcyclists

A man on his motorcycle crashed into a parked car.

Like this young man, a 35-year-old man was hospitalized after crashing into a parked car.

How we report in The Truth News, Around noon on Monday, the clueless motorcyclist was driving on 20th Street in the México neighborhood, when upon reaching the intersection of 23rd he tried to pass another vehicle on the right side and did not notice that a car was parked.

