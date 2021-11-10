Morgan Stanley Warns “Risks of a US Market Bubble Are Growing”

The executives of that financial company say they are concerned about the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, which is “far from basic fundamentals.”

The lax monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve, the sharp increase in inflation and negative real interest rates are fuel for asset bubbles, has warned the director of investments of wealth management at Morgan Stanley, Lisa Shalett, in a note quoted by Market Watch.

Negative “historical real rates tend to create excesses and poor profitability going forward, “Shalett wrote in that note.” We are concerned that Federal Reserve policy is away from the basics basic, “he added.

According to Morgan Stanley, the president of the US central bank, Jerome Powell, has opted for “a policy of patience“regarding when to raise the benchmark interest rate. Meanwhile, the current difference between the federal funds rate and the Consumer Price Index, which is used to measure inflation, is “the largest in history.”

“The risks of a market bubble are increasing,” Shalett said, suggesting looking at data from the American labor market, profitability valuations for 2022 and fear / greed positioning indicators, which “are approaching extreme overbought conditions“.

“Excess liquidity”

The Morgan Stanley executive estimates that the Federal Reserve does not intend to change interest rates until June next year. “Almost immediately investors noticed” that central bank stance, resulting in further increases in prices of the shares, he noted.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US stock market has been registering a series of all-time highs. “Stocks continue to be fueled by excess liquidity and moderate rhetoric from the Federal Reserve“Regarding interest rates. This dynamic” rewards loyalty for passive investment in the S&P 500 index “and its highly valued main components, which” depend on a low interest rate regime“explained Lisa Shalett.

“Negative real rates reinforce long-term assets,” but “contribute to asset bubbles and misallocation of capital,” he concluded.

