Moon Titan could crash into Saturn for this reason

Arjun Sethi
The Titan Moon It could collide with Saturn, even though this satellite could harbor some form of life. It is the largest moon that Saturn has, according to researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research.

The reason for the impact is that the orbit of Titan moves away and it affects the rotation of Saturn, causing the fastest oscillation on its axis.

