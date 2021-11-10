Moon Titan could crash into Saturn for this reason

The Titan Moon It could collide with Saturn, even though this satellite could harbor some form of life. It is the largest moon that Saturn has, according to researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research.

The reason for the impact is that the orbit of Titan moves away and it affects the rotation of Saturn, causing the fastest oscillation on its axis.

Consequently, the planet It could tilt up to 90 degrees as Titan’s orbit would expand to destabilize the planet’s trajectory.

Titan and Earth

As a result of this impact, Titan It could be expelled from the solar system or it could fall directly on Saturn. The destabilization of the Moon would cause consequences throughout the satellite system, causing more collisions between its moons. All of this will depend on the influence of Titan on the tilt of Saturn.

The reason you think, Titan could harbor life is its great resemblance to Earth. This was discovered thanks to the Hubble telescope.

The atmosphere of the Moon of Saturn exerts a pressure 1.5 times more than that registered on Earth. This allows the development of meteorological phenomena such as those that occur on our planet such as seasonal seasons, rain and cloud formation.

These conditions allow the three states of matter to exist and with them the formation of rain, rivers, lakes and seas. Although Titan could harbor life, conditions would not be ideal for humans due to the greenhouse effect of its atmosphere and little solar radiation.

