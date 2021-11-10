MLB Players Who Were Not Nominated for the 2021 Awards

This Monday, November 8, the finalists to the main awards that Major League Baseball (MLB) awards at the end of each season. The controversy was present in this announcement as it has been pointed out that multiple outstanding players were not nominatedSa to their respective departments, a situation that has left fans dissatisfied.

The MLB baseball medium has an ongoing controversy as a result of the candidates for the 2021 Season Awards being presented, not by those who were nominated, but by those who were not taken into account.

In the MVP MVP category, Salvador Pérez was not placed in the American League despite the performances he had with the Kansas City Royals that made believe that he could be there with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Shohei Ohtani and / or Marcus Semien.

Other names that “were conspicuous by their absence” are Dave Roberts (NL Manager of the Year), Julio Urías and Walker Buehler, both in the NL Cy Young; Brandon Crawford as possible MVP of the National and Carlos Correa in the Most Valuable of the American.

Although the voters are the ones who know or should know more about the issue, the controversy grows every year as they do not have total clarity of the criteria that are taken into account for these MLB awards.