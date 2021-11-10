MLB Players Who Were Not Nominated for the 2021 Awards

This Monday, November 8, the finalists to the main awards that Major League Baseball (MLB) awards at the end of each season. The controversy was present in this announcement as it has been pointed out that multiple outstanding players were not nominatedSa to their respective departments, a situation that has left fans dissatisfied.
The MLB baseball medium has an ongoing controversy as a result of the candidates for the 2021 Season Awards being presented, not by those who were nominated, but by those who were not taken into account.
In the MVP MVP category, Salvador Pérez was not placed in the American League despite the performances he had with the Kansas City Royals that made believe that he could be there with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Shohei Ohtani and / or Marcus Semien.
Other names that “were conspicuous by their absence” are Dave Roberts (NL Manager of the Year), Julio Urías and Walker Buehler, both in the NL Cy Young; Brandon Crawford as possible MVP of the National and Carlos Correa in the Most Valuable of the American.
Although the voters are the ones who know or should know more about the issue, the controversy grows every year as they do not have total clarity of the criteria that are taken into account for these MLB awards.
adda lavalle
I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Degree in Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Inter-American University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball from the Mexican Baseball League (LMB ), Liga Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern at the LMB Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club, with whom I attended the 2019 Rey Series. I have done work for social networks such as coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was in a game of Lions of Yucatán, in the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; and that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team of my loves and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I dedicate myself to baseball most of the time, my sport, in the beginning, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.
