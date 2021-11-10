Michael Burry says Musk wants to sell stocks to pay off debts

November 9, 2021 | 2:42 pm

The investor Michael Burry rejoined Twitter this week to suggest that loan repayments could be the reason behind the sudden interest from the Tesla CEO, Elon musk, for selling shares of the company.

Over the weekend, the mogul launched a poll on the social network asking if he should sell 10% of his stake in the firm, citing pressure from US lawmakers over the “billionaire tax” proposal.

Musk’s debts

Burry’s theory is that Musk needs some cash to pay off the loans he has taken out using his shares of Tesla.

According to Markets Insider, that practice drew heavy scrutiny. this summer after an investigation by ProPublica He detailed how some of the richest people in the world borrowed against his actions to minimize their tax burdens.

“Regarding what @elonmusk NEEDS to sell because of the proposed unrealized income tax, or #solveworldhunger, or… well, there’s the matter of the tax-free cash he took out in the form of personal loans backed by 88.3 billion of his shares. June 30, “the investor tweeted.

Burry’s tweet implied that both the suggestion to divest part of his shares in Tesla and offer $ 6 billion in company securities if the leaders of the company United Nations Organization could explain how the sum would solve world hunger, could be excuses.

The investor famous for predicting the 2008 real estate crisis and who was played by Christian bale on film “The Big Short”Posted a link to a presentation of the Securities and Exchange Commission in August that said Musk had pledged about 88 million shares, or 36% of his total stake, as collateral for personal loans as of June 30.

According to Markets Insider, Musk had 41% of his shares pledged as collateral for his debts at the end of December, and 48% as of June 30 of last year, previous filings show.