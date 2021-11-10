Mexico vs. United States: Day, Date and Time of the Concacaf Playoffs match

Know the date, timetables and TV channels to see LIVE the duel between Mexico vs. United States from TQL Stadium for the Concacaf Playoffs. All the details in Rebaño Pasión.

Return the Concacaf Qualifiers what will be the last date FIFA of this 2021. The selection of Mexico He will live the most complicated double day so far in Octagonal Final when he visits the selected ones from United States and Canada with a view to sealing your ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022.

Jesús Ricardo Angulo and Tiba Sepúlveda will be the two representatives of Chivas de Guadalajara On this double date that will kick off next Friday, November 12. Those led by Gerardo Martino They will play against the country of the stars and stripes from the TQL Stadium.

TRI comes from getting a vital victory away at home against The Savior where he ‘screwed’ in the first position of the classification with 14 points. The USA for their part, they arrive at a good moment after taking the victory against Costa Rica and take hold in the second square of the Octagonal with 11 units.

Mexico vs. United States: When and how to watch the CONCACAF Qualifiers LIVE?

The United States vs. Mexico will take place this Friday, November 12, at the TQL Stadium in North America for Date 7 of the CONCACAF Qualifiers.

Hours by country

Mexico vs. United States, where and how to watch the game LIVE?

This commitment scheduled for 20:10 (local time) will include the broadcasts of TV Azteca, TUDN and Channel 5.