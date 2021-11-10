Met Gala 2021: Rihanna closed the red carpet with a great Balenciaga look

It’s an art to create a great Met Gala look. At other events, a pretty dress is all that is required, but don’t climb the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art unless you bring drama and surprise. As a fan favorite assistant and former co-chair, Rihanna perfectly understands how Met magic is done. Each of his seven appearances at the event has been memorable and he has been responsible for some of the most iconic outfits ever to appear at the New York Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute fundraiser. Who could forget the papal finery of her John Galliano dress for Maison Margiela at the exhibition Heavenly Bodies of 2018 or the wide scale of his Guo Pei haute couture embroidery in China: Through the Looking Glass in 2015, one of the first dresses to go viral? Responsible for constantly raising the bar for evening fashion, Rihanna is the star that everyone wants to see.

Given the expectations, Rihanna decided to save the best for last. The latest celebrity to appear on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021, closed the night with a stunning Balenciaga coat and matching hat. Demna Gvasalia’s custom look was unlike anything she had ever worn before.

Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala Photo: John Shearer / Getty Images

Its black ruffles and voluminous scale were an elegant interpretation of the all-American style. As always, the Barbadian singer came in arrogantly, drawing attention from the moment she left the Carlyle Hotel and began his progression to the Met.

Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala. Photo: John Shearer / Getty Images

Together with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, who sported a specially designed quilt-inspired look by ERL, they ended the night on a phenomenal note.

Article originally published in Vogue US, vogue.com