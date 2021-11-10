MET Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian and Rihanna grabbed the spotlight with flashy outfits | PHOTOS | A Lexicon of Fashion | LIGHTS

The MET Gala 2021 was attended by various artists who wore their best costumes with the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Among them, socialite Kim Kardashian and singer Rihanna dazzled on the carpet.

The Americans made their appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City (United States) last Monday, September 13. Here are the details behind the choice of garments that the businesswomen also wore.

Kim kardashian

One of the most striking outfits of the night was Kim Kardashian, who arrived at the gala completely covered with a ´total black´. The businesswoman wore a peculiar design by Demna Gvasalia, current creative director of Balenciaga.

The black suit consisted of several pieces. First, a dress with sleeves and a long train, gloves, stockings and pointed-toe boots in the same tone to harmonize the ´look´. Kim Kardashian wore an extensive ponytail and a kind of mask that completely covered her face, although it was possible to identify the nose and lips of the socialite.

(Photo: EFE)

The ‘bondage’ style dress didn’t show any skin, but that didn’t stop people from recognizing her. During her carpet tour, Kim Kardashian was accompanied by her designer Gvasalia.

(Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AFP)

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian wore an ´look´ that caught the attention of her followers. Upon her arrival in New York City, the socialite wore a black leather suit that covered her from head to toe, a concept similar to the one she wore at the MET.

The outfit included stiletto boots, baggy pants, jacket, and a full headgear with room for her hair to stick out down the back.

Rihanna

True to her style, the American singer decided to save the best for last. Rihanna was the last personality to walk the carpet at the MET Gala 2021 in a stunning black Balenciaga coat, along with a hat to match the ´look´.

The look was customized by the creative director of the brand Demna Gvasalia, resulting in a unique suit. The black ruffles on the shoulders were an elegant interpretation of the American style, around which the theme of the gala “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” revolved.

(Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

The outfit was complemented by a dazzling silver necklace and some matching silver trim that stood out from the black hat she wore.

Rihanna walked the MET with her boyfriend, rapper ASAP Rocky, who wore a cape inspired by a specially made quilt by Eli Russell Linnetz.

Notably, all seven of Rihanna’s appearances at the MET Gala have been memorable, and this opportunity was no exception.

(Photo: EFE)

With their unique style, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna managed to show off on the MET Gala 2021 carpet, which had to be postponed due to the pandemic and decided to take place in September of this year to coincide with the end of Fashion Week in New York. This has made it possible to take advantage of the presence of the famous in the city of fashion, as part of the return to normality.

