Mercadona returns to commercialize one of the most anticipated Christmas sweets

As every year Mercadona has wanted to be at the level of its customers by putting at their disposal a wide variety of products sweet typical of the Christmas. It is a series of products that are consumed in greater quantities during the Christmas holidays.

In this sense, the company has once again commercialized one of the most anticipated and successful products in sales. It is the classic ‘Panettone’, a traditional Italian Christmas dessert that incorporates raisins and orange. This tasty sweet can be consumed alone, dipped in milk or accompanied with a cup of coffee.

The ‘Panettone’ marketed in Mercadona is sold in 500 gram wrappers and at a price of only 2.70 euros. Thus, this product threatens to become another best-seller by Christmas 2021.

Mercadona’s great offer at Christmas

Mercadona is one of the supermarkets in Spain that offers a greater variety of products to its customers during the Christmas period. Especially when it comes to sweet products, we find a wide variety of polvorones, marzipan, nougat, cookies, assorted, chocolates or truffles.

Among the polvorones and marzipans you can find all this variety in Mercadona:

Chocolate powder

Homemade mantecado

Oil mantecado

Almond polvorón

Coconut butter

Cocoa butter

Puff pastry

Chocolate puff pastry

Almond alfajor

Wine and almond donut

Cream puff pastry without added sugar

Lemon shortbread

Cinnamon ice cream

Angel hair cutter

Homemade mantecado without added sugar

Lemon ice cream without added sugar

Gluten-free lemon shortbread

Gluten-free cocoa butter

Coconut balls

And it is without a doubt that polvorones and marzipans are the star products of Christmas. A touch of sweetness to celebrations and meetings with family and friends. Of course, it is always advisable to consume in moderation to avoid excesses.

Assortment of nougat

Likewise, Mercadona also makes available to all its customers a wide variety of nougat of different flavors and textures to enjoy during Christmas 2021. Among them we find the following:

Lemon white nougat

Crispy choco nougat

Assorted mini portions

Toasted egg yolk nougat

Pistachio nougat

Dark Chocolate 72% almond

Honey fried peanut nougat

Soft peanut nougat

Hard peanut nougat tablet

Hard nougat with almonds without added sugar

Hard nougat

Soft nougat tablet

Although, one of the great sensations of this year 2021 regarding the variety of Mercadona nougats is the hazelnut cream nougat. In social networks, many people recommend trying it and it is already a sales success.