Mejía Barón joined Jorge Vantolrá, Ariel González and Juan de Dios Ramírez

Miguel Mejia Baron, sports vice president of the University Club Since last September, it continues to make changes in the structure of the auriazul institution, but it does so taking into account those who over the years have been its trusted people and with whom it was successful in its passage through Cougars, then RECORD could know that Jorge Vantolrá returned to Pedregal, Ariel González will be incorporated into the physical preparation of the first team and Juan de Dios Ramírez Perales will join the quarry work; however, no movement has been made public.

In the case of Jorge Vantolrá, who eight years ago, (in 2013) was director of the basic forces of University under the presidency of Jorge Borja Navarrete, and after having left the club, it is until now with the return of Miguel Mejía Barón, who looked directly for Vantolrá to bring him back, and it transpired that he works very closely with the doctor and is even practically like a kind of ‘hand right ‘since he arrived.

Likewise, it is known that Ariel gonzalez, henchman of Mejia Baron, dean of physical preparation in Mexican soccer and who to date worked in the University Club in teams of lower categories, in addition to the women’s team, it will be incorporated into the physical jobs of the first team, so Milton mora, current physical trainer of the first team of Pumas, could be removed from the position, although there is the possibility that he will remain to support Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, in University are also awaiting the incorporation of Juan de Dios Ramírez Perales, who on a couple of occasions was already an assistant to Antonio Torres Servin (2012) and David Patiño (2013) in the first team and who also worked in the basic forces, so he knows the auriazules entrails well.

