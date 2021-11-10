Meet William Jackson Harper, the protagonist of Love Life «Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

The second season of LOVE LIFE has arrived on HBO Max, and the first episodes are now available on the platform. The series continues to be set in New York City, but this time it focuses on the story of Marcus Watkins, the character of actor William Jackson Harper.

In the plot, he leaves a relationship after many years with a woman and returns to the world of singles. The protagonist is once again immersed in the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. Learn a little more about the actor:

He’s already been nominated for an EMMY

In 2020, he was on the shortlist for the award in the category of Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. At the time, he posted a video on Twitter thanking the Television Academy, which went viral for his dog.

He does romantic comedy like nobody else

In addition to LOVE LIVE, Harper also appeared on We Broke Up, featuring Aya Cash, which is now available on HBO Max. In the plot, the longtime couple part ways, but decide to pretend they’re still together until the weekend of a family wedding.

He also writes play

Harper began his career in the theater. And, in 2018, he returned to his roots. He wrote the play Travisville, which was shown in New York. The fictional story is about a real battle for civil rights that displaced a black community near a park where the State Fair of Texas was held.

Represents a lot of people

More than just doing great work, the way Harper projects in the audiovisual market inspires and represents a lot of people.

In addition to Harper, the cast of LOVE LIFE includes Jessica Williams, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell and the participation of Anna Kendrick. The second season will have ten episodes: the last ones will premiere on November 11.