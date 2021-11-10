Mediterranean diet or Japanese diet: Find out which is the healthiest

The Mediterranean diet is often recognized as one of the most healthy of the world, however, is not the only nutritional models that we can find around the world that receives this distinction, the japanese diet is also considered many times as a type of feeding full of benefits and healthy points, but which of these two diets is the most healthy?

Mediterranean diet

The first thing we should know about the diet mediterranean It is not only a food set specifically, this nutritional model goes beyond complemented many feeding ideas under the same diet, for example the consumption of fresh food and local, the priority of protein Like the fish and others sea ​​products, the presence of healthy fats and of course a balance between all food groups as well as obtaining the different nutrients needed effectively.

Related news

Japanese diet

Likewise, the japanese diet is, like the mediterranean, a set of Feeding Habits more than a specific food group to consume, for example this type of diet focuses on the consumption of fish and seafood as the main protein sources supplemented with cereals such as rice and more vegetables, likewise predominates the use of fresh products and raw or with simple cooking methods.

Differences

Despite having similar concepts, we cannot deny that both subsistence allowance are very different, while the Mediterranean diet focuses on three meals a day with medium portions each one, with which they are obtained nutrients At specific times of the day, the Japanese diet is characterized by having many and varied portions of food in quantities little throughout the day, providing nutrients and Energy differently from mediterranean.

Related news

The Mediterranean diet includes the consumption of fresh and local products. Photo: Pixabay

Which one is healthier?

Even though you are subsistence allowance they are essentially different the one of the other, we could consider that both are quite healthy, so there is not one that is healthier than the other; over the various years studies have shown the Benefits of the Mediterranean diet, such as its applications to avoid the risk of brain-related diseases, while the benefits of japanese diet They include the decrease in the mortality rate of people who consume it, among others; How can you see each of these? nutritional models provides different benefits to the body, each of them just as important as the others.