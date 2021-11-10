Medicine professionals in the Pharmaceutical Industry highlight the need for a Precision Medicine Plan

MADRID, 10 Nov. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The vice president of the Spanish Society of Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics and president of the Precision Medicine Commission of the Spanish Association of Human Genetics (AEGH), Dr. Cristina Rodríguez, points out that for precision medicine to be a reality in Spain it is essential that a National Plan for Precision Medicine be implemented, with a specific budget and that requires organizational changes.

To tell the truth, he continued, “the task is enormous and must be programmatic, including the creation of national reference centers, the establishment of specialized evaluation bodies, the development of specific training programs and greater investment in research.”

During the XIV Congress of the Association of Medicine of the Pharmaceutical Industry (AMIFE), which was inaugurated this Wednesday in Madrid, Rodríguez has warned that the development of precision medicine in Spain is in a situation of delay with respect to the neighboring countries.

In some autonomous communities there are some specific personalized medicine initiatives and plans, but in general the development of precision medicine in our country is not very consistent and its weight is much lower than in other countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany or Sweden.

“An added difficulty is that Spain is the only European country in which the specialty of clinical genetics does not yet exist, which makes it difficult from carrying out molecular diagnoses to selecting therapies based on genomic information. In this regard, it is unthinkable to have a National Plan for Precision Medicine without having specialists trained in this field “, he points out.

For his part, Carlos Hagen, Palex Medical Medical Director and coordinator of the AMIFE Precision Medicine Working Group, added that “the new paradigm of precision medicine will require the effective intervention of multiple actors, because we are talking something completely new, and it will require intense dialogue between biomedical societies, the private sector and regulatory bodies. “

“If five years ago they had explained to us the advances that we have today, we would not have believed it. For many it was an entelechy or a great exaggeration. But the fact is that, after a long deceptive phase, precision medicine has entered a exponential growth phase and, presumably, by the end of the decade, this type of medicine will have a turnover of between 200,000 and 400,000 million dollars. We cannot afford to miss this train “, indicated the coordinator of the medical table of accuracy of the AMIFE congress.