Medicinal cannabis would change the paradigm of personalized medicine: Luis Doporto Alejandre

The advance that 5v science has had in the last 20 years is undeniable. However, from various fronts it is questioned whether there really is an advance on the part of pharmacology, to treat chronic pain or conditions such as anxiety, depression, insomnia, among others.

The Mexican businessman Luis Doporto Alejandre explains that it is these questions, supported by numerous studies, that have led to a paradigm shift around the cannabis plant, and led to a debate on whether medical cannabis will be the renewed heir to personalized medicine.

“Under the context in which humanity is currently developing, marked by technological advances, medical innovations, confinements, new diseases and challenges in health matters, determining whether pharmacology’s management of pain is adequate is an ambiguous discussion” .

“The truth is that we see that it is increasingly necessary to deepen a diagnosis for each person, in order to treat their condition or disease in a personalized and unique way. It is in this sense that medical cannabis has re-emerged as a variant for pharmacology, capable of offering tangible improvements, medically proven and tailored ”, he explains. Doporto Alejandre.

The Mexican businessman sees the future of health care in medicinal cannabis, as he assures that the development of treatments based on cannabidiol have returned to the Hippocratic bases of providing patient care and not based solely on the condition.

“The most interesting thing about the efforts being made to place medicinal cannabis as an alternative to treat diseases and conditions, is that each dose would be supported by very specific data of each patient, such as their genetic information, clinical information, environmental conditions in which it lives and develops and each of the factors that could influence the improvement of its condition ”, says the businessman.

Although for several years there has been talk of a radical change in health care, for Doporto Alejandre this change has been progressive and it will be through medicinal cannabis that so-called personalized medicine will be consolidated.

“The transcendental change that was talked about a few years ago was actually a progressive step to advance from reactive medicine to personalized, predictive, preventive and participatory medicine, which is what is known as Medicine P4“, Explain.

Also called precision medicine, stratified medicine or personalized medicine, this will consist of adapting medical decisions, practices and treatment to very specific and individual needs.

“Medical cannabis could become one of the maximum representatives of that medical model, without a doubt. Although it will be subject to regulatory issues according to each country, the trend indicates that it will be a medical innovation that will be present at a global level ”, he anticipates Doporto Alejandre.

Finally, he points out as one of the advantages that medicinal cannabis presents over traditional pharmacology, which has been explored much more in other presentations such as edibles, oils, infusions, drinks, among others, so it would not only be a unique treatment for each patient, it would also be friendlier with the tastes of each person.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: OCTAVIO OCAÑA: THEY WILL INVESTIGATE THE POLICE WHO PERSECUTED THE DECEASED ACTOR