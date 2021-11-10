Mazda CX-50 is seen in a new video prior to its official launch

Some weeks ago Mazda he let us know that he was working on a new range of SUVs, the first of them a CX-50 that will soon be released and that today, lets see slightly through a new teaser.





Through a video revealed by the company on its social networks, it can be observed a 15 second preview, in which it is perceived on several occasions how the model transits no camouflage in a jungle environment.

There is always a new terrain. The journey begins 11/15. pic.twitter.com/YV3sRDPN2K – mazdacanada (@mazdacanada) November 8, 2021

The intention of the brand with this small video is clear, to make it known that the new CX-50, the consequent brother of the CX-30, will have a very marked adventurous spirit, encouraging passengers at all times to get out of your comfort zone.

The announcement about the arrival of this product to the family was made in October, also revealing that it will be officially presented next November 15.

Mazda CX-50 also appears in the color so acclaimed by the company’s fans, Polymetal Gray that rose to fame with the Mazda 3, a vehicle that by the way share platform with the new SUV, just like it does with the CX-30.

For now it is unknown in which countries it will be sold, but it is known that it was specifically designed for the North American market, while the following releases that come as CX-60 and CX-80, were created to meet the needs of markets such as the European and Japanese, respectively.