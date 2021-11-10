Matrix 4: Neo and Trinity in a new image for the film with Keanu Reeves | The matrix resurrections | Movies and series

Matrix resurrections is one of the most anticipated films by Keanu Reeves fans, the film will be the direct sequel to the third installment released in 2003 and which was part of the saga that revolutionized special effects in the seventh art. For this reason, Warner Bros published a new image that shows the protagonists: Neo and Trinity.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity after 18 years. Photo: Warner Bros

Both characters are played by Keanu reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, respectively, who resume their roles after 18 years. Matrix 4 is directed by Lana Wachowski and is expected to be the first in a new movie trilogy.

When will Matrix resurrections be released?

The fourth installment of the Matrix saga is scheduled to premiere on December 22, 2021 and will feature the return of most of its main characters.

What will happen in Matrix resurrections?

The plot of the new Matrix film is still unknown. It is also unknown if it will be a direct continuation of the third part or a reboot of the saga. Thousands of fans are confused by Morpheus’ new look and the absence of Agent Smith.

Matrix resurrections – cast and characters

Keanu Reeves as Neo

Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus

Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe

Lambert Wilson as Merovingian

Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson

Neil Patrick Harris as Neo’s psychologist.

Matrix resurrections – trailer