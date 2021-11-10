Matrix 4: Neo and Trinity in a new image for the film with Keanu Reeves | The matrix resurrections | Movies and series

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
36

Matrix resurrections is one of the most anticipated films by Keanu Reeves fans, the film will be the direct sequel to the third installment released in 2003 and which was part of the saga that revolutionized special effects in the seventh art. For this reason, Warner Bros published a new image that shows the protagonists: Neo and Trinity.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here