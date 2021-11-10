Marko: “Verstappen won’t play it safe, he wants four wins”

Helmut Marko has clarified that Max Verstappen will not drive without risks in the next races. The Red Bull advisor anticipates that Max will risk in each appointment, without looking at the World Cup, since that is the only way to win championships in the opinion of the house of energy drinks.



Max has a 19-point lead over Hamilton. Although that gives him a certain margin, Marko warns that he will not risk less in the next races for that reason and anticipates that the objective is to win each of the four final races.



“Mercedes is an extremely strong rival. We must continue to exert pressure and set high goals. That is why we want a double victory in Sao Paulo,” Marko commented in an interview with the German publication Motorsport Magazin.

“You will compete for victory in every race. Paying attention to positions and points to win the title in the end doesn’t help. This is not in his blood. In addition, experience shows that the error rate can increase if you take it more calmly than usual, “he said.

“Max still surprises us. You think he is already at his zenith and then he gives you more. The capacity he has with his youth is incredible,” he said.

Red Bull is a single point behind Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship and Horner’s men are already looking to lead this weekend in Brazil.

“We are one point behind. Brazil, 1-2. That is the goal,” he added.

Marko has ruled out that they are comfortable with the lead and thinks it is rash to say that Max will win the title. “It is a nice mattress, but it is too early for a preliminary decision,” he said.

Finally, Marko has clarified that they intervened to prevent Max from taking any risk in the fight with Bottas for the point of the fast lap. According to Marko, it is not worth risking so much for something so small.

“We told Max ‘get out of there’, fighting for a point is not worth it. Although Bottas does not win it anyway, he only takes it away from us,” he said.

Yes, they could have tried it with Pérez, but they preferred not to risk and bet everything on the fight for second place against Hamilton, whom they believe they would have advanced if the race had lasted two more laps.

“We could have tried to go for the fastest lap with Pérez, but we didn’t want to risk anything,” explained Marko.

“It was the chance for me to catch up with Hamilton. This is much more important than a point. Two more laps and the overtaking would have come“, has detailed Marko to close.

