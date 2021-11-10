Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet appreciates the series helps stop judging women’s bodies

Today Kate Winslet is one of the most acclaimed actresses in cinema, catapulting her career in Titanic – 88% with Leonardo DiCaprio and going through different cinematographic styles and characters that always contrasted as in Eternal Shining Of A Mind Without Memories – 93%, Forbidden Letters, the Legend of the Marquis de Sade – 75%, Just a Dream – 67%, Do You Know Who’s Coming? – 71% or Ammonite – 86%. With his extensive career it would seem difficult to think that he did not have an easy path, but on several occasions he was a victim of body shaming for not having the perfect body by Hollywood standards.

But things have been changing little by little, just as over the years Winslet gained the power to make certain decisions for her characters. A couple of months ago, the actress confessed to The New York Times that she had refused to let her character for the Mare of Easttown miniseries – 90% off embellished. And her arguments were quite commendable, as she wanted her role to be close to reality and consistent with her age, work and lifestyle.

It is true that film and television tend to praise their characters with an impeccable physical appearance, but that also has some impact on the audience, making them believe that women should always look perfect. Instead, the protagonist of the HBO series Max shows off her natural lines of expression and an imperfect body in full operation. The actress declared that this was essential to portray “her life and the place she comes from.”

Now what Kate winslet won the Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries just for her role in Mare of Easttown, has made it clear that it is more important to achieve empathy with the viewer before setting unattainable physical standards. During the talk he had with the press during the backstage of the awards ceremony (via Deadline), the winner assured that she is grateful that this program has helped the woman’s body stop being judged.

[…] It makes me feel like our industry is changing. Honestly, I’m starting to feel that, that changes are happening. And I think we’re targeting women a lot less in terms of how they look, their shape. […] It is up to us to be absolutely real and represent ourselves with integrity and authenticity and celebrate each other and not judge each other. If we are not doing that in our industry, no one else is hopeful.

The interpreter emphasized that it is much more important than anything else to generate a positive impact on the new generations of women who are far from the industry so that they feel safe with themselves.

I feel like, by playing Mare, maybe we’re changing the dynamics of how the female leads look on screen and that just warms my heart.

Winslet also spoke about the possibility of doing a second season of Mare of Easttown assuring that they are already in talks to make it come true, however, he made it clear that they would not intend to match the success they had, which turned out to be a surprise, but that they would continue to seek to captivate viewers.