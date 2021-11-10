Malala, the Pakistani activist winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, has got married by surprise

“Asser and I have married to be partners for life. We held a small ceremony of nikkah at our home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are so excited to walk together on this journey ahead of us.“. So he has announced Malala Yousafzai, 24, who has married her boyfriend, Asser Malik, in a ceremony they have held in the English city where she has lived for a long time. The Pakistani activist, who in 2014 became the youngest winner ever to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, has shared several images of this day that she herself has defined as “precious”. In them, you can see the happiness of the newlyweds signing the documents and posing before the camera in a most autumnal environment.

For her wedding, Malala opted for a pink wedding dress with gold embroidery, while Asser wore a dark suit and white shirt, as well as a pink tie to match his wife’s style. “Congratulations!”, “Love and greetings to the whole family”, “What beautiful news!” or “You deserve all the happiness in the world”, are some of the messages that his fans have sent him when they found out about his link. In addition, the Pakistani activist has also received the affection of many well-known faces, such as the actresses Reese witherspoon: “Congratulations on this wonderful moment!” and Priyanka chopra: “Congratulations!” Plus the Swedish environmental activist Greta thunberg or Melinda Gates, wife of the American computer scientist and businessman Bill Gates.

Asser, who last year Named Chief Operating Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the organization that handles all matters related to cricket in Pakistan, has also released several images of the ceremony accompanied by the Arabic expression “Aláamdu lillâh”, which means “praise be to God.” The couple have decided to take another step in their relationship and marry in Birmingham, despite the fact that last June they gave an interview to the British edition of the magazine Vogue ensuring that at first he did not understand why people wanted to get married. “If you want to have someone in your life, why do you have to sign some marriage papers,” said Malala, who recounted that her parents had an “arranged marriage.” “My mother tells me: ‘Don’t say that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful.’ Malala acknowledged that throughout life “you are not the same person all the time.” “You also change and grow,” he said.

In 2012, Malala’s name went around the world after being shot by the Taliban when she was only 15 years old for defending female education and criticize the armed group’s attempts to prevent girls from going to school. Her case made the news in all corners of the world, becoming an example of improvement and courage that led her to become an example to follow for many young people and to win, two years later, the Nobel Peace Prize. After that fateful accident that almost cost her her life, Malala started a new life in England with her family and decided to create the ‘Malala Fund’ together with her father, a non-profit organization in defense of the education of little girls. . He also published his own biography, I am malala, and last year he graduated from Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of Oxford. “I do not speak for myself, but for those whose voice cannot be heard. Those who have fought for their rights. Their right to live in peace. Your right to be treated with dignity. Your right to equal opportunities. Their right to education “, said the Pakistani activist.







