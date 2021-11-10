LoL – Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is Riot Forge’s new game

We have been with Arcane for a few days, the Netflix series about League of Legends, and it seems that Riot Games had burned all the ships in terms of news about the world of Runeterra. Well, nothing is further from the truth. Riot Forge, the publisher from the Californian company to publish games from independent developers about League of Legends, has just announced a new game called Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.

It is true that both Ruined King and Convergence, the two great Riot Forge projects, are still in development, but the lead is taken by this Hextech Mayhem. It is an adventure that tells us again about Piltover, but that will put us in the role of a very special champion: Ziggs.

The little yordle lover of explosives will star in a title created by Choice Provisions, formerly known as Gaijin Games. This Santa Cruz, California-based studio is the creator of the famous runners series Bit. Trip. And, how could it be otherwise, Hextech Mayhem is also a game of this genre in which Ziggs won’t stop running.

Although it may be a niche genre, and that some players may think that minor, the Bit. Trip are truly remarkable games and they really seek to be something else by crossing over into the rhythm game genre.

Now that we have your attention! Although we’ve been silent, our amazing partners have been hard at work to bring you games from across Runeterra. Stay tuned as we can’t wait to share more soon ™, including an update on Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. pic.twitter.com/xB0gFXwjCY – Riot Forge (@RiotForge) November 9, 2021

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story will be released on November 16, next week, on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store. The non-exclusivity of this last store is striking, taking into account the agreement between Riot Games and Epic announced a few days ago. Of course, it has also been revealed that it will soon be available through Netflix Games, the brand new Netflix video game platform.

As for Ruined King, there is no reason to be disappointed either. The official account of the aforementioned Riot Forge has also announced that very soon will give news regarding the game that we all expected as the great debut of the developer on consoles. However, this other little League of Legends story has passed you on the right.