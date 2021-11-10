Letters to the editor: A slow revival of culture | Opinion

A few days ago, while I was at my reception desk at the museum where I do the external internships for the degree, a couple of young boys came in and asked me if they could see the museum’s new temporary exhibition. I told them that yes, the ticket price was one euro if they were students. They were. They then asked me when was the free day. I told them that every Wednesday entry to the museum was free. They said goodbye saying that they would return, but they did not return. Often when I am sitting at the front desk in front of the front door, I see how people marvel at the facade of the museum. Passersby take out their mobile phones and photograph her, write something and walk past. And I, who am witnessing how culture resurfaces —not without real difficulties— I wonder if these attitudes are a symptom that we are in a period of adaptation or if it is actually a transition towards pasotism and reluctance.

Laura Garcia Sanchez. Totana (Murcia)

Forgotten emigrants

Thousands of young people emigrated to other European countries during and after the economic crisis that began in 2008. I am one of them. A number for statistics that does not deserve a space in your newspaper either. I’m neither from here nor from there. Nobody claims me. It is as if he had died for everyone. Only my family tries to rescue me from this limbo of oblivion.

Jose Luis Vicente Vicente. Berlin Germany)

Famous and engaged

At the recent Climate Summit held in Glasgow, renowned actor Leonardo DiCaprio was the guest star. The actor has a foundation that supports more than 35 conservation projects around the world that protect ecosystems and key species. But, DiCaprio’s case is not isolated. Emma Watson, Joaquin Phoenix, Coldplay, Alejandro Sanz or Cate Blanchett are just some of the famous people committed to making the world a better, more sustainable and just place. These celebrities are now transformed into political actors who establish some of the most important conversations on the current scene. Their messages penetrate much more in the public and they become references of fight and spokesmen of great movements. Will celebrities, now turned political celebrities, be the ones leading the political debates of the future?

Clàudia Flaqué Vela. Parets del Vallès (Barcelona)

Fierce fight

A fierce fight is developing between Pablo Casado, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who in vain want to hide from the public. Due to their violence, it is evident that at least one of them, perhaps two and possibly all three do not aspire to promote the interest of all, because if this were the case, an agreement could be produced between one of them. This is too reminiscent of the disastrous precedent between Mariano Rajoy, Esperanza Aguirre and Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón. Even in the best of cases – that two of them were good – you can see that they have so much effort not to be crucified or to fly away that little space is left for them to worry about the public.

Diego Mas. Madrid