Leonardo DiCaprio will be the leader of a cult in his next film

MADRID, 10 Nov. (CulturaOcio) –

Leonardo Dicaprio, the winner of the Oscar for best actor for ‘The Revenant’, will give life to Jim Jones, leader of a cult in the 70s and responsible for the collective suicide of 918 people, including 304 children.

As reported by Deadline has confirmed that the interpreter of ‘Once upon a time … in Hollywood’ will star in the film, written by Scott Rosenberg (‘Con Air’), in which the origin of this infame cult called Temple of the People of the Disciples of Christ in Indianapolis in 1955 and how little by little it got darker and darker until its terrible outcome in 1978.

Jones’s story has been adapted for the screen on several occasions. The first of them came just a year after the fateful event with the title ‘Guyana, the crime of the century’ and Stuart Whitman as the lead. In 1980 it would be released on television in addition ‘The tragedy of Guyana’ with Powers Boothe as the leader of the sect.

Beyond this, the one known as the accursed reverend has appeared in various horror movies such as ‘The Sacrament’ (2013), ‘The veil’ (2016) or ‘The Jonestown Haunting’ (2020), even being played by Evan Peters in the seventh episode of the ninth season of ‘American Horror Story’.

In addition, Di Caprio will be, along with Jennifer davisson, the producer of the film for Metro Goldwyn Mayer through his company, Appian Way. The film will also have Jim Jones (Venom) as executive producer.

This will be the third real character that the interpreter of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ will embody in the coming years. Among his future projects is’Roosevelt‘, in which he will give life to the President of the United States, and ‘The Devil in the White City’, where he will be in the shoes of Dr. HH Holmes, one of the first serial killers on record. His next film will be released before ‘Don’t look up’, an apocalyptic comedy in which he shares the limelight with Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep and will hit Netflix on December 24.