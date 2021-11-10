Leonardo DiCaprio “conquers” Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend and the tycoon responds

Jeff Bezos jokingly threatened Leonardo DiCaprio after a video that shows the actor and the mogul’s girlfriend in front of him went viral.

In the recording you can see the founder of Amazon and his partner, Lauren Sánchez, speaking with the Hollywood star last Saturday during the LACMA Art + Film 2021 gala, whose co-chair is DiCaprio himself, organized in honor of American painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, as well as Steven Spielberg.

During the talk, Bezos’s girlfriend seems to be totally captivated by the actor and even hugs him for a few seconds.