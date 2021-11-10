Leonardo DiCaprio “conquers” Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend and the tycoon responds

Jeff Bezos jokingly threatened Leonardo DiCaprio after a video that shows the actor and the mogul’s girlfriend in front of him went viral.
In the recording you can see the founder of Amazon and his partner, Lauren Sánchez, speaking with the Hollywood star last Saturday during the LACMA Art + Film 2021 gala, whose co-chair is DiCaprio himself, organized in honor of American painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, as well as Steven Spielberg.
During the talk, Bezos’s girlfriend seems to be totally captivated by the actor and even hugs him for a few seconds.
Sánchez’s attention to DiCaprio made the networks were filled with mockery, where several netizens suggested that Bezos had already lost the battle against the protagonist of “Titanic.”
“Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend is willing to risk everything for Leonardo,” tweeted one user, while another noted that Sánchez was risking “$ 200 billion”.
“Find someone to look at you the way Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio,” wrote another netizen.
The billionaire himself joined in the jokes and decided to dedicate a joking threat to DiCaprio via Twitter.
“Leo, come here, I want to show you something,” Bezos wrote, posting a photo in which he appears leaning on a sign that reads: “Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal fall ”.
However, according to one user, Bezos “does not have to worry,” since DiCaprio usually chooses women under 25 as his partners, while Sánchez is 51.