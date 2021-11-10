Legendary Pokémon exclusive to each version of Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl in Hansa Park – Nintenderos

An interesting recently shared list comes back to us that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

In the text that you have below, you can find all the details known so far about the exclusive Pokémon of each version. Remember that this has been shown as part of the latest news, and corresponds to the Hansa Park, an area with pedestals where, by placing a slab on its corresponding pedestal, a Legendary Pokémon appears. These slabs will be found all over Sinnoh. You have all the details about this park here.

In it, there will be these version exclusive Legendary Pokémon:

Raikou, Entei, Suicune, and Ho-Oh appear in Pokémon Shiny Diamond.

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Lugia appear in Pokémon Shimmering Pearl.

Remember that we will also have Dialga and Palkia as legendary protagonists of each title respectively. Other legendaries such as Rayquaza and Mewtwo will also appear.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, whose premiere is scheduled for November 19, 2021, here.

