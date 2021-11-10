Lee Jung Jae and Leonardo DiCaprio together in photo during LACMA Art + Film 2021 | Squid game Netflix | Asian culture

The dream came true for the fans. Lee Jung Jae and Leonardo DiCaprio They interacted at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala and left a photo that will go down in posterity for portraying these two respective icons of South Korea and Hollywood together and smiling.

