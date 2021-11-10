Lee Jung Jae and Leonardo DiCaprio together in photo during LACMA Art + Film 2021 | Squid game Netflix | Asian culture

The dream came true for the fans. Lee Jung Jae and Leonardo DiCaprio They interacted at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala and left a photo that will go down in posterity for portraying these two respective icons of South Korea and Hollywood together and smiling.

Three days after the private artistic event, on the afternoon of November 9 (EST), the famous 48-year-old Korean who will return in a second season of Squid game made public on Instagram the moment of closeness with his acting colleague, from 46.

Admirers of Lee Jung Jae and Leonardo DiCaprio, the latter in charge of co-organizing the gala, have reacted with great emotion to the capture, while making it viral on their social networks.

Official accounts of companies such as Netflix Korea is infected with the hubbub, adding to the more than 115,000 likes that the publication compiled in just half an hour.

Lee Jung Jae, Leonardo DiCaprio, LACMA Art + Film 2021

Lee Jung Jae and Lee Min Ho

The protagonist of The Squid GameThe series with the biggest debut in Netflix history, almost simultaneously shared a photo that was taken in Los Angeles by Lee Min Ho, according to the description.

In this one, the veteran K-drama star exudes elegance in a white suit, while tasting soju, the flagship liquor of his native country, in a premium edition.

Lee Jung Jae, Lee Min Ho, LACMA Art + Film 2021

Korean colleagues and friends were also caught after the LACMA Art + Film 2021 at a restaurant in Koreatown, an American neighborhood in the Mid-Wilshire district of Los Angeles, California.

Also present at the dinner were Lee Byung Hun, actor and director who played the leader of Squid game, and Korean-American singer Eric Nam.

Lee Min Ho in Los Angeles alongside Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and more Korean actors. Photo: Twitter

Cast of Squid game at LACMA Art + Film