Leclerc explains the delay to let Sainz pass in Mexico

The Monegasque driver and his Ferrari teammate spent most of the race trying to hunt down Pierre Gasly and his AlphaTauri, in search of the coveted fourth position.

The Italian team created a balanced strategy between its two drivers, Sainz lengthened his first pit stop to have cooler hard at the end, which led him to leave behind Leclerc, although the objective was still to go for Gasly, who was in front of the two.

Ferrari made the decision to send team orders to Leclerc to let Sainz through, but the Monegasque’s response was not immediate.

Soon after, Sainz opened the radio and alerted the team that Leclerc was pushing hard and blocking it, simply to stay ahead.

A little later, Leclerc finally obeyed and gave up his position to see what Sainz could do, but with the Spaniard failing to catch up and overtake Gasly’s AlphaTauri despite cutting him off a good amount of time, he finally lifted his foot and he returned the position before the checkered flag again.

While Leclerc’s delay in letting Sainz pass did not help much to achieve Ferrari’s goal, the Monegasque driver explained that it was not his intention.

“I was okay with that,” Leclerc said of the team’s orders. “Basically, I had a really bad time on the hard tires in the first laps and I was complaining about that on the radio.”

“The moment they asked me to let it pass, the two cars in front of me had a blue flag, so I had to go to [George] Russell and [Lance] Stroll “.

“After that, we waited for a lap and with no other riders in front I won a second in a lap.”

“Then the team told me: ‘wait, don’t return the position.’ But then, two laps later, they asked me again to let him pass and I did.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

On the other side of the garage, Carlos Sainz acknowledged that what it took Leclerc to let him pass cost him time.

When asked if he felt that could have made a difference in his fight with Gasly at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Sainz said only the following: “It is a delicate question.”

“Right when I caught Charles, he was also overtaking a Williams and an Aston Martin, so the situation got a little more complicated.”

“Obviously they had told him to let me pass but, at the same time, he was trying to remove the blue flags.”

“I’m not going to lie, I lost two or three seconds, so as a team, we need to see how we can improve it next time.”

“But it is very complicated. I mean, the position changes are probably the most difficult part of Formula 1 and this time we did quite well.”

“So yeah, I wasted a bit of time, but we’ll try to see what we could have done differently and learn next time.”

Forgetting the lost time, Sainz assured that what happened was a valuable lesson for everyone at Ferrari about teamwork.

“The important thing is that we have confidence as a team to do it and we respect the orders of the team.”

“It will happen again later this season or in the next few years. So, as teammates and as a whole team, we have to feel comfortable in the position changes on some tracks, as we have done in other races. I think as a team , we executed it very well. “