launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

The new POCO M4 Pro 5G is here, and as the previous leaks pointed out, it is the international version of the Redmi Note 11 5G for markets outside of China, such as Europe, where it will arrive first.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G is Xiaomi’s bet to attack the most basic mid-range, but with striking features such as the 90 Hz screen, 5G connectivity and the double camera with a 50 megapixel main sensor.

Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 5G, technical characteristics

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G Screen 6.6 inch LCD FullHD + resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels Variable refresh rate up to 90 Hz Gorilla Glass 3 protection Screen hole Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 RAM 4/6 GB LPDDR4x Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.2 Compatible with microSD OS MIUI 12.5 for POCO based on Android 11 Rear camera Dual: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main 8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle with 119 ° field of view Frontal camera 16 megapixels f / 2.45 Battery 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge via USB Type-C Others 5G connectivity Side fingerprint sensor 3.5 mm audio jack Stereo speakers Bluetooth 5.1 Infrared Price 4/64 GB: 229 euros 6/128 GB: 249 euros

Colorful design to stand out

What was said, the POCO M4 Pro 5G is the international version of the Redmi Note 11 5G, for which it maintains the already known design, but with a couple of adjustments to have its own personality. The first is the integration of the company logo in a module next to the cameras, and the second is the addition of striking blue and yellow colors to its available palette.





Entering technical details, the screen of the POCO M4 Pro is 6.6-inch LCD with FullHD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The interesting thing, explains POCO, is that the rate is variable so that the technology DynamicSwitch allows you to switch between 50, 60 and 90 Hz depending on the content on the screen to optimize battery life.

For the power, the POCO M4 Pro integrates a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset with 5G connectivity, versions of 4 and 6 GB of RAM, and 64 and 128 GB of storage, in both cases expandable with microSD. The software is MIUI 12.5 for POCO, based on Android 11.





The battery of the new POCO is 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge, this being one of the main improvements over the previous 18W generation. Finally, side fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, 3.5 mm audio jack, stereo speakers and infrared port are the last important details to mention.

Moving on to photography, the POCO M4 Pro has two rear sensors, contrary to what its module with multiple circles suggests: 50 megapixels main and 8 megapixels ultra wide angle with 119 ° field of view. On the front, hidden in the hole in the panel, there is a 16 megapixel camera for selfies.





POCO M4 Pro 5G, availability and price

Xiaomi’s new bet for the international market will arrive first in Europe, where the POCO MO4 Pro 5G will be available from next November 11 in yellow, blue and black colors, and two versions:

POCO M4 Pro 5G, 4/64 GB: 229 euros, around 5,380 pesos

POCO M4 Pro 5G, 6/128 GB: 249 euros, around 5,850 pesos





At the moment there are no details of the arrival of the POCO M4 Pro 5G to Mexico and other western markets. However, if we take into account that the POCO M3 Pro arrived in Mexico in June, it is likely that we will also see the new POCO arrive soon, and also with a breakthrough price as its predecessor did.