Latest news from Pedro Castillo in Peru today Wednesday, November 10, 2021 LIVE | Pedro Castillo

Congressman Guido Bellido of Peru Libre criticized the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, after the announcement by the Peruvian Foreign Ministry of not recognizing the presidential and legislative electoral results in Nicaragua, where former guerrilla Daniel Ortega was elected with 75% of the votes. This minutes before the head of state announces the balance of his first 100 days of government.

Indeed, through his Twitter account, the former head of the Council of Ministers addressed the head of state accusing him of having “governed with the right.”