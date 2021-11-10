Latest news from Pedro Castillo in Peru today Wednesday, November 10, 2021 LIVE | Pedro Castillo

Live: Latest news from Pedro Castillo today Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Pedro Castillo: “our Government implements a new preventive approach to address social conflicts”
President Pedro Castillo at one point in his speech stated: “our Government implements a new preventive approach to address social conflicts, with a multisectoral strategy, which includes the participation of various sectors and actors involved.” Photo: Presidency of the Republic.
Pedro Castillo addressed all public servants
Pedro Castillo expressed at the end of his balance sheet on his first 100 days in office: “I am addressing all public servants: If you steal a sol from the budget, I will be the first to denounce you and expel you from this work of the people.” Photo: Presidency of the Republic.
Pedro Castillo. “It is the time of national reconstruction”
Castillo: “From Ayacucho I summon all the men and women of this country without distinction of any nature, the powers and institutions of the State, the political forces, the businessmen, the workers to tell them that now is the time for the national reconstruction “.
Pedro Castillo: “in 100 days we have managed to vaccinate about 60% of the target population”
President Pedro Castillo: “When the people’s government began, they had only vaccinated 15% of the population. In 100 days we have managed to vaccinate about 60% of the target population” Photo: Presidency of the Republic.
Pedro Castillo: “my recognition to the Peruvian woman”
Castillo gave his recognition to the Peruvian woman who fought in this pandemic. “Women play a fundamental role in society, which is why we have created the national program Mujeres Emprendedoras, which will strengthen the capacities of users to join the formal financial market.” Photo: Canal N
In March 2022 he would return to face-to-face classes
Pedro Castillo: “You have to have teachers with security in their work who are no longer on temporary contracts for decades, but who have stable conditions that facilitate their commitment to their community.” Photo: Canal N
President Castillo lists the main achievements of his administration in these first 100 days
President Castillo, in part of his speech, mentions: “We have begun the unlocking of large public investment projects such as Hospital 31 de Lorena in Cusco, which has an investment of 749 million soles,” and he also mentioned that the clamor will be made effective. from the town of Huamanga to make his hospital.
Pedro Castillo: “I don’t have bosses, my only boss is the people”
From the Plaza de Armas de Ayacucho, President Castillo said: “… I have always lived with dignity. I have a clear line imposed by the people, we are making structural changes in the State so that gas reaches those who have the least. Nobody sets the agenda for me Photo: Canal N
Pedro Castillo began his balance by singing Flor de Retama
Pedro Castillo began the speech of his balance sheet on the first 100 days of his administration by singing a fragment of the song Flor de Retama.
President Pedro Castillo received the keys to the city from the governor of Ayacucho
The governor of Ayacucho asked President Castillo to host the Bolivarian Games prior to the act of handing him the keys to the city of Huamanga and declaring him an illustrious guest. Photo: Canal N.
Minister Ayala is testifying before the congressional commission
Minister Walter Ayala testifies before the Defense Commission of the Congress of the Republic.
Guido Bellido again criticized the President of the Republic Pedro Castillo
Congressman Guido Bellido of Peru Libre criticized the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, after the announcement by the Peruvian Foreign Ministry of not recognizing the presidential and legislative electoral results in Nicaragua, where former guerrilla Daniel Ortega was elected with 75% of the votes. This minutes before the head of state announces the balance of his first 100 days of government.
Indeed, through his Twitter account, the former head of the Council of Ministers addressed the head of state accusing him of having “governed with the right.”
Mr. President Pedro Castillo, it is a shame to have fought so hard for a 200-year change and you end up ruling with the right, the people will not forgive your reactionary and intrusive policy. Https://t.co/512EjPMhIf through @dailynews
Castillo inaugurated bridges in Ayacucho
President PedroCastillo, together with the head of the Ministry of Transport and Communications and other ministers of State, put into service the Chanchará and Chillicohuaycco modular bridges, which will connect the regions of Ayacucho and Huancavelica. Photos: Presidency of the Republic.
President Castillo will make official the launch of the Agrarian Extension Program
President Castillo finished the presentation of his balance on the first 100 days of his government, he will hold a meeting with the local authorities of the Ayacucho region, as well as witness the signing of a letter of intent for the launch of the Agrarian Extension Program, under a new decentralized model, as part of the guidelines of the Second Agrarian Reform.
This program consists of providing training and technical assistance to small producers, as well as advising on the formation of agricultural organizations for commercial purposes, which will be governed by the Ministry of Agrarian Development (MIDAGRI). The launch of the program will be attended by the ministers of state and the governors of the regions of Ucayali, Ayacucho, Cusco, Junín, Huancavelica and Apurímac. Photo: Presidency of the Republic.
Jorge Montoya on Defense Minister: “If the president does not remove it, we will remove it”
The secretary of the Congressional Defense Commission, Jorge Montoya, affirmed that Walter Ayala “has offended the Armed Forces” with the pressure exerted to promote colonels who did not meet the necessary requirements. Faced with this, he specified that his ownership of the portfolio will be debated in the plenary session on Thursday, November 11.
“If the president does not remove it, we will remove it. The motion for interpellation is ready. Tomorrow we will see it in plenary session ”, he confirmed in dialogue with RPP.
Pedro Castillo in Ayacucho: one of the key points in his expected speech will be related to the massification of gas
Pedro Castillo arrived in Ayacucho to report to the people the balance of the 100 days in office. One of the key points in his expected speech will be related to the massification of gas, in addition to ratifying the objectives of change set by our Government. Photo: The Republic.
The Executive supported a project in Congress to modify five articles of the Constitution
The head of the ministerial cabinet, Mirtha Vásquez, and the head of the Justice sector, Aníbal Torres, supported yesterday the project through which they propose to reform five articles of the Constitution, on issues related to the balance of powers.
The project was presented on October 19. According to the text, on the one hand, they propose modifying articles 113 and 114 of the Constitution, to cancel the vacancy due to moral incapacity. Instead, they would establish the vacancy for mental or physical disability, the same that must be accredited by a medical board. This would be declared with 87 votes.
Mirtha Vásquez did not travel to Ayacucho for the balance of the 100 days
Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez did not travel with President Pedro Castillo as did Vice President and Minister of State Dina Boluarte and other ministers of state. Vásquez would be at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers performing functions, but his agenda for the day is unknown. Photo: PCM
Ricardo Soberón is appointed as the new president of Devida
Ricardo Soberón has been appointed as the new executive president of the National Commission for Development and Life without Drugs (Devida), according to Supreme Resolution No. 158-2021-PCM published this Wednesday, November 10 in the official newspaper El Peruano. This after the RS where the resignation of Fidel Pintado Pasapera is accepted, who left the institution after the comments made to the press by the then Minister of the Interior, Luis Barranzuela, who assured that Devida “does not adequately execute the resources from of international cooperation for alternative development ”and that“ there are acts of corruption ”. Photo: Virgilio Grajeda / The Republic
President Castillo inspects Chanchará Modular Bridge
Pedro Castillo begins his agenda for today, Wednesday, November 10, in Ayacucho with his first activity in the district of San José de Ticllas
🔴 Official Activity | President @PedroCastillo inspects Modular Bridge of Chanchará. https://t.co/tJbRaIsVzl
Pedro Castillo will fulfill a work schedule in Ayacucho
As a first activity, the president will arrive at the San José de Ticllas district where he will inspect the Chillicuhuaycco modular bridge. He will then supervise the Chanchará modular bridge.
Around 9:35 am you will visit the City Gate of Uchuypampa of the gas transporter. After the diligence, Castillo Terrones will go to the Plaza Mayor of Huamanga and will be received by the provincial mayor of Ayacucho, Yuri Gutiérrez.
In the place, at 11.00 am the ceremony of the report of the 100 days of management of the Pedro Castillo government will begin. At 12:45 pm the head of state will meet with local authorities at the headquarters of the provincial municipality.
Finally, the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, will lead the signing ceremony of the agrarian extension under a new decentralized model. Photo: TV Peru.
President Castillo arrives in Ayacucho for a series of activities
The President of the Republic arrives in the Arequipa region amid great expectations from the press and the general population to know their impressions of the first 100 days of his administration.
🔴 Official Activity | President @PedroCastillo arrives in the Ayacucho region. https://t.co/t7U1d3tv9Q
Pedro Castillo will take stock of the first 100 days of his administration
President Pedro Castillo will take stock of his first one hundred days of government today at 11 am in the Plaza de Armas in Ayacucho accompanied by his ministerial cabinet.
It transpired that President Pedro Castillo, before rendering accounts to the citizens, will visit the City Gate of the community of Uchuypampa, in the district of Tambillo, to see the valve that will allow the massification of gas in this region. Photo: The Republic.
The situation around the president continues to be in constant conflict. Last Monday it was known that the recent changes in the high command of the Peruvian Army and Air Force had not been carried out correctly, since former Commander José Vizcarra confirmed that he did have pressure from the Government for irregular promotions in the Armed Forces ; However, by refusing these requests, he was retired without prior notice and only three months after taking office. The same was stated by former air general Jorge Chaparro Pinto, who during his farewell speech stated that he does not know the reasons for his sudden departure from the military institution.