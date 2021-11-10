Lakers vs Heat: Miami comes ‘warm’ from Denver

Nor it was only losing 113-96, but the feeling of being completely devastated by a rival who took no prisoners. The MVP image Nikola Jokic ramming Markieff Morris from behind after a hard foul by the Heat forward has gone around the world. Miami bit the dust in Denver with a completely blurred image of one of the best organized teams in the NBA with Jimmy Butler yelling like he wanted to meet Jokic on the way out.

While waiting for the NBA to impose sanctions, we find that the boys from South Beach continue their tour of the West visiting the Lakers court in the reissue of the NBA Finals in 2020. Miami keeps Butler and Adebayo and the Lakers keep LeBron and Davis having changed only the secondary actors. The Yellows have aged the team with an All-Star thirtysomething plyade looking for a ring, while the Heat took over in the summer with a field general like Kyle lowry.

The Miami Heat appear in the game as second in the Eastern Conference with a balance of seven wins and three losses, while the Lakers are eighth in the West with six wins and five losses. A priori, the hosts should be favorites, but nothing could be further from the truth. Without LeBron James in the fray, the Angelenos have fallen to quota 2.30, while visitors are trading at 1.58.

From our point of view, the quota that is presented to us with some Lakers who sold out is a great opportunity to beat Charlotte this past Monday and now they will look to face a Heat that are a stone. We see a game with a high scoring rhythm and with the triumph of the Florida team presenting us the option to bet that Miami wins by at least four points this game and that more than 114 quota points are scored 4.00.

We see the Miami Heat with a thirst for revenge and we believe that they are superior to some Lakers who do not tolerate continued efforts well, despite the great moment of Anthony Davis after scoring 32 points in the last game. We believe that those in South Beach will be able to earn for an income that ranges between one point and ten a quota 2.60 and we do not jump to more because the Lakers play at home and we know that if they misbehave Jack Nicholson will reprimand them from the first row of the stands.