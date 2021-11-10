Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and Adam Driver swept their looks at the world premiere of “House of Gucci”

Came the day. One of the most anticipated films of the year has just premiered in London: House of gucci, the story of the murder of Maurizio gucci, heir to the Italian luxury empire, ordered by his wife Patricia reggiano. Lady gada, Adam Sandler, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek, four of its main protagonists, walked on the red carpet with high impact looks posing for the hundreds of photographers who are there portraying the moment for the whole world.

Lady Gaga, shocking on the red carpet. (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Nicholls) By: REUTERS

How could it be otherwise, Lady Gaga, who plays Gucci’s wife, drew attention with her pleated purple dress with see-through effect and gold sparkles, draped at the front and with a slit in XXL version. Underneath, you can see a bodysuit in nude tones and garter stockings with fantasy. As if it was still not enough, the diva added one of her characteristics giant platform boots. The beauty look? Straight hair and makeup to match the dress with eyes smockey made with the products of its own cosmetic brand.

Salma Hayek, which stars in the tarot reader who convinces Patrizia Reggiani to order the assassination of her husband who had cheated on her, was not far behind with her model: she wore a gold lurex dress with V-neckline and short puff sleeves. Like Lady Gaga, she combined her makeup with her clothes in gold tones and with a lot of shine.

Salma Hayek, in gold. (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Nicholls) By: REUTERS

True to style, Jared Leto He dazzled with a turquoise Gucci tuxedo. The actor comes from parading for them in Los Angeles and being the center of attention at the Gucci art gala in the same city (he wore a suit with feathers).

Jared Leto, by Gucci. (Photo: AP)

The detail? For the great London debut, she accompanied her outfit with a heart clutch made with crystals. She also wore a pendant and a diamond ring. As you know, for Leto, everything is little.

Detail on cast member Jared Leto’s accessories as he arrives at the UK Premiere of the film ‘House of Gucci’ at Leicester Square in London, Britain, November 9, 2021. REUTERS / Henry Nicholls By: REUTERS

Adam Driver, who put himself in the shoes of Maurizio Gucci, stood out for his sobriety and elegance. He wore a navy blue suit with a white shirt and tie to match.

Adam Driver, in blue suit, on the Gucci red carpet. (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Nicholls) By: REUTERS

Another of the actors who stood out on the red carpet specially arranged in the avant premiere world movie Riddley scott it was Jeremy irons, famous for its classic and elegant style. She chose a tailored look with a vest and a scarf as a detail.

Jeremy Irons, classic at the House of Gucci premiere. (Photos: REUTERS / Henry Nicholls) By: REUTERS

The fashion world has been waiting for this moment for almost two years, when the news broke that a movie would tell the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, heir to the famous Italian luxury empire, in the hands of a hit man hired by his wife Patrizia Reggiano, advised by his personal tarot reader.

Since then, thousands of images have appeared with the looks she wears Lady Gaga in the movie and different trailers that have driven fashion fans crazy. Just wait for the critics, although the box office success is already assured.

Follow us @estilotn and find out what’s new in fashion and beauty.