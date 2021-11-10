La Volpe debuted Andrés Guarded in Germany 2006 and now ‘brings him down’ from Qatar 2022

Coach Ricardo La Volpe doubts that midfielder Andrés Guarded will be with the Mexican National Team in Qatar 2022

MEXICO — Ricardo La Volpe became the technician who gave Andrew Saved your first chance to contest a 2006 World Cup Germany, with only 19 years.

In 2021, 15 years later, the Argentine coach himself doubts that the current captain of the Selection of Mexico may be in Qatar 2022 and dispute your fifth World Cup fair.

Andrés Guarded, during a game with the Mexican National Team. Getty Images

In an interview for ESPN, the ‘Bigotón’ considered that the Mexican team has a good litter of players under the reins of Gerardo Martino, but consider that Andrés Guarded may be in the World Cup next December, because at that time he will be 36 years old.

“Today Mexico is missing a 10, it will not reach Saved. The line of four Jesús Gallardo and Luis Rodríguez, an Edson Álvarez, 18 years old and was mine in America. When Paolo Goltz was injured, I passed Bruno Valdez aside and put that kid in. They wanted to kill me. Diego lainez I was 16 and not even 17 years old. They are the players that I like. He has an 8 in Héctor Herrera, who hardly plays with Diego Simeone at Atlético, he has Raúl Jiménez, then Rogelio Funes Mori. They have no problem in the 9. They have Jesús Corona, Chucky Lozano and Uriel Antuna who plays in Chivas, “he said. Ricardo La Volpe.

La Volpe considered that the point at which the Mexican team It is in the aspect of conviction, because he sees failures under the reins of the ‘Tata’ Martino.

“What is missing? Conviction or more uptake, because they have no movements. They got complicated with Costa Rica, they beat the United States, but they did not propose. Now Canada is coming and they are fast. Mexico is the team to win. Guatemala and Costa Rica kill each other against Mexico, because they are the team to beat and that is why Concacaf is so screwed up, because Costa Rica and Guatemala play and play. For me, Mexico is a great team, ”he said.