La Jornada – Proof of good results of stem cells in regenerative medicine

The inevitable aging can be carried out with a good quality of life, and the treatments against various diseases, have a better response with the support of stem cells. In the United States and European countries, therapies of this type have been used for 15 years, explained Esmeralda Bastidas, a specialist in regenerative medicine.

In Mexico, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) issued in 2015 the first licenses for regenerative medicine clinics. To date, there are 52 establishments authorized to administer stem cells and it has been observed that they are also useful for those who had Covid-19 and face pulmonary or neurological sequelae, among others, explained in an interview the director of Neoclinic, whose headquarters is in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

He said that mesenchymal stem cells obtained from umbilical cord, placenta, endometrium, bone marrow and even from fat are used for the therapies.

They are stored in banks by donation of healthy people under 25 years of age, who previously undergo clinical studies to rule out any risk of infection. The stem cells are then quarantined to confirm that they are free of any disease.

This type of biological units are those that regenerate and form the organs and tissues of the body. Some are skin, liver, pancreas, and lung. The specialist explained that the aging process begins between 30 and 35 years of age, when fewer cells are produced than die, so the body loses the ability to recover from pathogens.

Regenerative therapy consists of four monthly sessions. 28 million mesenchymal cells are applied intravenously to each one, along with some additional nutrients. When entering through the bloodstream, they stimulate the defense system for better functioning.

Thus, people with chronic diseases in the initial stages can delay their progression, contribute to prevention and, in general, to have a healthy aging, Bastidas said.

The treatment, he added, is not intended to preserve physical beauty, but to maintain vitality, quality of sleep, adequate hormonal function and good stress control because all this is lost with age and although it is frequent, it does not have to be ” normal”.

Regarding the effect of treatment on post-Covid-19 sequelae, he explained that by acting on the immune system, patients achieve a better response to recover functions lost or diminished by the coronavirus.

Bastidas explained that for other purposes, the use of stem cells continues under investigation. For now it is only allowed for prevention and regenerative therapy.

However, Bastidas points out: “There are no magic cures. The therapy is preventive and adjunct to conventional treatments for disease control ”and for patients to improve their quality of life.